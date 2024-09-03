Budget | The cut in culture decreased, vocational training increased

Budget|Art and culture funding will be cut by an additional 17.3 million euros. 20 million euros will be allocated to vocational training.

3.9. 20:12

To culturethe additional savings for youth work and sports are smaller than the Ministry of Finance (MoF) presented back in August.

Art and culture funding will be cut by an additional 17.3 million euros. Four million euros will go to the promotion of science, and 13.7 million euros to youth work and sports.

In the model promoted by the Ministry of Finance, 30 million euros would be cut from the funding of culture and 20 million euros from the funding of youth policy and physical activity and sports.

Of art and culture’s 17.3 million cut falls roughly into two installments. State contributions to performing arts and museums will be cut by 10.8 million euros. 6.5 million euros come from state grants for the promotion of art and culture.

More precisely, the adjustments will be decided during the fall so that the items are known when the parliament’s budget hearing begins.

Of the cuts for youth work and exercise, the share of exercise is 9.7 million and youth work is 4 million. In terms of physical activity and sports, the adaptation is directed to the construction of sports facilities, and in the case of youth work, to the section on the promotion of youth work.

Sufferer is vocational training, which will be cut more than planned, a total of 20 million euros.

In total, the administrative sector of the Ministry of Education and Culture will be cut five million euros less than planned. The cut is a total of 60 million euros.

Another one In 2025, a total of 120 million euros will be applied to vocational education.

In Pohja, an adjustment of one hundred million euros has been agreed upon in the framework meeting, to which, with the decision of the budget meeting, 20 million euros of state aid savings will be added.

The savings are implemented in such a way that the reductions in funding and student places are not allocated to the education of young people finishing basic education or those without a basic vocational qualification.

State funding for secondary vocational education is more than two billion euros per year after savings.

As part of a new financial instrument of a total of 9 million euros will be allocated to Business Finland’s granting authority to increase R&D activities and strengthen growth.

A total of 4 million euros in new savings will be allocated to state grants for the promotion of science.

However, funding for research and product development will increase next year by a total of 280 million euros.