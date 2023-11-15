Budget | The city council approved next year’s municipal tax in Helsinki

The Helsinki City Council approved the 2024 municipal tax and real estate tax. Municipal tax will decrease, real estate tax will increase.

Town council approved the municipal income tax rate of 5.3 percent for the people of Helsinki, in accordance with the city government’s proposal.

The tax is slightly lower than this year, when the municipal tax was 5.36 percent.

Next year, the municipal tax revenue is estimated at 1,000 million euros. The tax collection is significantly lower than in previous years due to social security reform.

In a meeting the property tax rate for 2024 was also approved. For example, the general property tax for land is 1.30 percent and the general property tax for buildings is 0.93 percent.

As recently as last year, the general real estate tax on land was 0.93 percent, but due to the government’s requirements, the lower limit of real estate tax on land had to be raised in Helsinki as well.

The change will increase real estate tax revenues for the City of Helsinki by 52 million euros starting next year.