Visually, the Creative Pebble Plus speakers are hard to miss. It comes with two 4.5 x 4.8 x 4.5-inch globe-shaped black satellite speakers with one flat base for stability and concave speakers, so there is no question which side is the bottom and which is the top.

The right speaker has a volume knob on the front and a high / low gain switch on the bottom. An enable button that increases the power draw of the speakers for higher volume and better bass.

Introducing four cables on a desktop will create headaches for anyone, especially someone like me who not the best in cable management. Port placement on your laptop can make it even more annoying; the headphone jack on mine is on the left side, so I have both the right speaker cable and the shorter AUX cable snaking behind the laptop display. It’s just too much for me, especially as a person who likes to throw anything but a laptop or pc on the desk.

Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 Budget Champion

Cable annoyance aside, the Creative Pebble Plus wins on its own incredible simplicity of configuration. It’s literally plug-and-play, as you connect the speakers to a laptop via USB 2.1 and AUX ports, turn the volume knob clockwise to turn them on, and you’re good to go. As long as your desktop has a USB 2.1 port, you don’t have to worry about power outlets at all.

The subwoofer is just a big black box that doesn’t visually fit the rest of the package, but place it under your desk and you’ll never have to think about it. The speakers work without it, but its additional bass output makes a big difference. The whole setup is honestly pretty weak without the subwoofer.

