When we think of a budget keyboard, the first thing that comes to mind is to settle for the design, but there AJAZZ 308i breaks this pattern a bit. For the modest cost of € 28.99 you can get a gorgeous vintage-style mini bluetooth keyboard, with round keys reminiscent of the wonderful typewriters of yesteryear.

AJAZZ 308i budget keyboard: compatible with everything

With its dimensions of 34.5 x 15 x 3.8 cm for 600 grams of weight, one would think that one should not expect much after all. Instead the AJAZZ 30i surprises with its compatibility with PC, iOS, Android and smart TV.

For a budget keyboard, the Ajazz 308i has an automatic power saving mode if not used for more than 15 minutes enters a stand-by state. It works with 2 AAA batteries, soft keys with silent and easily replaceable pressure, shockproof and resistant ABS material, has a range of 10m.

Easily portable and connectable with multiple devices, the design is available in different colors, and you can find it on Amazon.

Obviously it is one budget keyboard which does not make great demands, the use of the AJAZZ 308i is not recommended for intensive daily professional use. For example, it is not suitable for gaming, like all bluetooth keyboards after all, due to the delay, but also above all for the reduced size, which would create posture problems for prolonged use, or for use in the office where you need a whole other kind of convenience, and maybe the expense would be better for mechanical keyboards.

However, it is highly recommended as a travel keyboard, given its compact size, for school use in combo with a tablet, but also as a presentation controller or simply to facilitate your research on the smart TV.

Surely the delightful design and its dimensions can be easily integrated into your decor, and why not even as a gift idea.