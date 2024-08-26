Budget, hunt for funds: the idea of ​​cutting tax discounts: there are 625 and they are worth 105 billion. But…

The government Melons is already planning the next financial maneuver, time is running out because the executive will have to send to Brussels the multi-year plan that it intends to apply to public accounts as early as next year September 20th. The Minister of Economy Georgette recently reassured: “It won’t be a blood and tears maneuver“. But in any case, funds must be found to finance a series of things that the government intends to intervene on. The total figure is estimated to be between 25 and 26 billion. For this reason, among the various possibilities being examined by the Ministry of Economy, there is also that – reports Il Corriere della Sera – of intervene on tax discountsin particular the aim is to eliminate the small deductions with few beneficiaries. There are hundreds of deductions, tax credits, concessions, exemptions granted by the State to businesses in various capacities. The entire package costs 105 billion and in total there are 625 these concessions, enormous numbers that make our tax system one of the most confusing in the world.

The government’s objective – continues Il Corriere – is to allocate that money to the middle classintervening on the reduction of taxes for those who earn between 35 thousand and 60 thousand €It would be a sort of exchange, out of 105 billion of total cost of tax expenditure, a few billion would seem within reach but looking closely There is not much room for maneuver. Tax expenditures that result in a loss of revenue of less than ten million, the first ones that the Commission has targeted, are 145. To these must be added 144 others with an unquantifiable effect and 75 with no budgetary effects. The feeling is that this move, which would in any case lighten the Italian tax system, would not actually yield as much as hoped. The problem is also due to the effects of the “Superbonus” and other building concessions. They are well 38 those deductions and now there is very little that can be done to intervene. Once the various bonuses are removed, there remain 70 billion in tax deductions and tax reliefbut nothing can be done about much of this money: it concerns essential services: health, education, research. Hence plan B, neutralize the advantage of the Irpef reform on incomes over €50,000.