bFederal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) separates from Budget State Secretary Werner Gatzer. The man is considered the architect of the loan structure that made the traffic light alliance possible despite different basic financial policy beliefs – and which the Federal Constitutional Court rejected as unconstitutional a week ago.

His successor will be Wolf Reuter, who currently heads the policy department in Lindner’s ministry. The exchange will take place at the turn of the year. The Ministry of Finance announced on Friday that Gatzer will be placed into temporary retirement on December 31, 2023. “The corresponding procedure has been initiated,” it said. Lindner thanked the long-time servant of the state. “State Secretary Werner Gatzer has rendered outstanding service to our country with great personal commitment and drive,” said the FDP politician.

Financial policy faces major challenges that must be addressed in terms of both fiscal and economic policy. Apparently the FDP man has recently come to the realization that the top official is no longer the right man for him and the tasks at hand. The move into temporary retirement at the end of the year is a gentle eviction. After the devastating ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court, it was actually only a matter of time before the minister would draw the personnel consequences.

The undisputed professional competence of the permanent budget state secretary, his loyalty despite different party books and the pleasant, friendly manner of the Rhinelander spoke against this. The lawyer with an SPD party record has already served many ministers. In 2005, his party colleague Peer Steinbrück made him his state secretary. The CDU man Wolfgang Schäuble took over it in 2009 and held on to it until almost the very end. After taking office, Olaf Scholz brought Gatzer back into the company on Wilhelmstrasse; he had moved to a railway subsidiary a few weeks earlier.

The 65-year-old civil servant from Bergisch Gladbach now chairs the company’s supervisory board – which, in addition to his duties in the Ministry of Finance, meant a brutal double burden. In addition, the responsibilities in Lindner’s house had to be rearranged in order to separate what could not be controlled by a single person at the same time.