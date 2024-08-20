Budget, the government must indicate the multi-year spending plan to the EU by September 20

Back from holidays in September for the government Melons the complicated question arises regarding the next financial maneuver. Between promises made and deadlines, we already start from a significant figure: at least 16.7 billion will be needed. There are nine – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – interventions to support workers, employment and families expiring on 31 December 2024 and which will represent, net of the pension project, the great challenge of the next budget law. In about a month, by September 20ththe new rules of the stability pact introduced by Brussels oblige the executive to indicate to the European Commission the multi-year spending plan with which they will clarify how they want to absorb the correction of public accounts and above all how many resources will be put on the table to finance the next maneuver. There are many issues to address, such as the one relating to tax wedge cutThe measure is affecting approximately 14 million workerswith a paycheck advantage until recently more than 100 euros per month.

The intervention costs 9.4 billion. To confirm it also in 2025, a similar figure must be found. After several months of gestation, – continues Il Sole – the 120% maxi tax discount for companies and professionals who hire with a permanent employment contract, which rises to 130% for certain categories deserving of a greater protection. e. They are expected 1.3 billion to finance the relief. Then there is the League’s workhorse, the maneuver launched at the end of last year has provided for a reduction, but only for this year, of the Rai license fee from 90 to 70 euros (7 euros per month for ten months against the previous 9 euros). The lost income for Rai was compensated with a contribution of 430 million for 2024paid in three equal installments in January, March and June.

Among the income support measures confirmed for this year there is also Dedicated to youthe anti-poverty social card, which amount rises to 500 euros. The sum is due to families resident in Italy, registered in the municipal registry, with a ISEE not exceeding 15 thousand eurosnot entitled to other income support measures, and can be spent on the purchase of basic foodstuffs. Another 600 million will be needed to confirm the measure. In total there are nine interventions to support income, if the Meloni government decides to reconfirm all the benefits at least 16.7 billion will be needed.