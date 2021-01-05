The budget session of Parliament can start from 29 January. According to sources, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended the budget session from 29 January. This time the budget session will run in two parts. The session will first run from 29 January to 15 February followed by 8 March to 8 April. According to the information, President Kovind will address the joint sitting of both houses of parliament on 29 January and the Union budget is likely to be presented on 1 February.This time the budget session will be important between the Corona crisis and the farmers’ agitation regarding the agricultural law. After leaving the job of many people in the Corona period, this time middle class people also have high expectations. The Finance Minister also recently said that the expenditure on infrastructure will be emphasized in the upcoming budget.

There was no winter session last month

Last month, the winter session of Parliament had to be canceled due to the Corona epidemic. The Finance Ministry started preparations for the 2021-22 budget in October last year. This year’s budget is very important. This time, following all the guidelines related to Kovid-19, all sectors of the Indian economy facing the epidemic will need to be looked at.