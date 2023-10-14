New York is the world capital of finance and, they say, the city with the most billionaires per square meter. Just look at the power of Billionaires’ Row, the name given to a group of ultra-luxury residential skyscrapers and the area that surrounds them, at the foot of Central Park. But the public accounts are a different story and the Big Apple has to tighten its belt to face the expense involved in managing the migration crisis caused by the arrival of 120,000 foreigners since the spring of 2022. Political issues on the sidelines — the migrants are sent on buses from the Republican states on the border, to put pressure on Washington—the truth is that the city has spent more than $2 billion on housing and food for the new arrivals since then. The forecast is that it will cost the city more than 12,000 million in the next three fiscal years.

So the mayor, Eric Adams, a peculiar person who has imposed a vegan menu on Fridays in the public school network because he claims that veganism saved his life, or who celebrated his entry into a Masonic lodge surrounded by photographers, has asked to the different city agencies to study how to cut their respective budgets by up to 15%. This would not be strange, given the financial pressure of the immigration crisis, if it were not for the fact that it is the fourth time since Adams became mayor, in January 2022, that he has urged a cut: already in April, he ordered a reduction in government spending. 4% in almost all municipal departments. Now, he’s asking officials to punch a 5% hole in their budgets for each of the three next fiscal plans.

The city, which by a 1981 law called the Callahan doctrine is obliged to provide shelter to anyone who needs it—whether foreigner or homeless American—has set up more than 200 emergency centers since the crisis began, a year and a half ago. But shelter capacity is saturated, and Adams never tires of crying out for help. “While our compassion knows no limits, our resources do,” he directs his prayers toward the federal government.

Scapegoats

But comptroller The city’s (auditor) has warned Adams that, in addition to help from Washington and Albany (the state capital), the city needs a “real long-term” savings plan. “While our office will review the proposed cuts, one thing is clear: scapegoating asylum seekers will not improve education, public safety, housing affordability, or quality of life for New Yorkers,” he said in September. Brad Lander.

He comptroller put his finger on the sore spot: the numerous existential dysfunctions of the city of millionaires. After the urgency of the immigration crisis, the outlook is gloomy: a scarce and outdated public housing stock; a transportation agency that is more than deficient, unpopular projects to impose tolls on access to Manhattan, make cash while relieving traffic pressure; school programs canceled or scrapped; an attempt, partially aborted, to reduce the budget of the wonderful public network of libraries and, in short, a general cut in social spending that harms those already harmed by the city’s prohibitive prices. Just one telling example: The rate for almost all types of child care has skyrocketed since 2017 — working-class families must pay at least $2,000 a month for daycare — forcing thousands of parents to leave work to take care of the children.

