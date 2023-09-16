Budget rush | The sharpest edge of Finnish science comments on the budget proposal: “Disappointing”

All of Finland’s science academics have signed a letter addressed to government ministers, in which the budget proposal of the Ministry of Finance is considered “very inadequate”. Academy professor Anu Wartiovaara also criticized the proposal. The government’s budget meeting will be held next week.

in Finland on the broad scientific front, we are concerned that the so-called tki money entered into the government program, intended for research, development and innovation, will flow into the innovation activities of companies rather than research.

HS has seen a letter in which all academics in Finnish science express their concerns about the matter. The letter is addressed to government ministers.

The title of Academician of Science is granted by the President of the Republic, and the title can be held by no more than sixteen domestic scientists at any one time. Only highly meritorious researchers can receive the title of academician of science.

The signatories of the letter include, for example, the world’s leading researcher in the physics and chemistry of atmospheric aerosols Markku Kulmalaa cancer researcher Kari AlitaloEmeritus Professor of International Law Martti Koskenniemideveloper of production processes that replace fossil raw materials Merja Penttilä and brain scientist Riitta Hari.

“As a whole, the proposal for the state budget for 2024 announced by the Ministry of Finance at the end of August is… disappointing,” the letter addressed to the ministers says.

Professor Markku Kulmala (right) presented the Hyytiälä forest station to President Sauli Niinistö in 2019.

The government the budget rihi, i.e. the budget negotiations, will take place next week. So nothing has been locked in yet in terms of funding.

At this stage, researchers and universities are concerned about the Ministry of Finance’s budget proposal, which is the basis of the negotiations – and the fact that, according to critics, it is in conflict with the government’s program.

The government program says this: “Funding for Finnish R&D activities will be increased to four percent of gross domestic product by 2030. Achieving the goal requires that, especially in the initial phase, the funding ensures the training of R&D experts and takes care of the basic funding of higher education institutions.“

Also the new Minister of Science and Culture Sari Multala (cook) is said, that “the government of Petteri Orpo (kok) is committed to making historically large investments in science and innovation. This strengthens universities and scientific institutions in a significant way.”

Multala spoke initially from an annual investment of 280 million euros in R&D activities, but the amount has since been reduced to 260 million euros in the Ministry of Finance’s budget proposal.

When the Treasury minister Riikka Purran (ps) the ministry published a budget proposal at the end of August, the university world shuddered.

The rectors’ council of Finnish universities UNIFI ry stated in its announcementthat long-term scientific research and the related doctoral education are getting “only scraps” from the additional investments, and the funding should be targeted mainly to companies.

Also, according to the calculations made by the Ministry of Education and Culture, based on the budget proposal of the Ministry of Finance, only about a quarter of the money would come under its own administration, i.e. for universities, universities of applied sciences and the Academy of Finland. The rest would go to companies through the Ministry of Labor and the Economy, or in practice the business accelerator Business Finland.

However, it is difficult to assess the matter precisely, as the research and development allocations have not been clearly marked as a separate section in the budget proposal, which deals with higher education and research. However, they have their own section in the budget proposal under the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs.

The only clear R&D measure targeted at universities in the proposal, which has also been public, is funding of 15 million for next year’s researcher training pilot. During the years 2024–2027, a total of 90 million euros will be allocated to the pilot. In practice, this means increasing the amount of doctoral education.

According to the letter from the science academics, the pilot is running out of resources, which “jeopardizes the whole idea”.

“Sufficient resources are also needed to ensure the career paths of young researchers,” the letter demands.

To science According to Professor Markku Kulmala, who signed the academics’ letter, the tki money should be divided in half between the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Labor and Economy.

“We need basic research. Basic research is all about creating new information about money. Innovation, on the other hand, means making money out of new knowledge.”

In other words, there can be no innovation without basic research. They don’t just appear like that, out of nowhere.

Also an academy professor who is worried about the allocation of research and development funding Anu Wartiovaara The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Helsinki provides a concrete example of the importance of basic research.

“Ten years of basic research before the covid pandemic revealed techniques that could safely introduce the RNA molecule into cells. By applying the accumulated knowledge, it was possible to quickly develop an RNA vaccine that saved countless lives,” he says.

According to Academy Professor Anu Wartiovaara, funding in the research world is currently extremely erratic and uncertain.

Warti danger emphasizes that in terms of university research activities, R&D funding should now bring stability that would last beyond government periods.

“Currently, financing is extremely erratic and uncertain. For example, in my own research group of 25 people, I am the only one with a permanent salary. And conversely, I know highly meritorious and extremely competitive researchers who would have money for their research group to do research, but no clear position to hire themselves.”

According to Wartiovaara, the situation has led to the fact that many young researchers now see companies as a more predictable workplace than the university. The situation is unprecedented.

“For a long time, the idea has been that the bread of the university is narrow, but by being successful in one’s work, it becomes long. Now even this no longer applies.”

Wartiovaara believes that this government, with its tki funding decision, will lead Finnish science and innovation to a new rise or an accelerating crisis.

“Tki funding has been prepared for a very long time, and now a broad agreement has been reached. This government creates a model for how money is distributed.”

