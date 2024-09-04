Budget rush | The government is now starting to sell state assets to fund its road projects

Budget rush|The road projects agreed in the budget rush also show security of supply, when money is directed to the central highway in the north.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The government wants a plan for the financing of the four billion euro investment program in September. The investment program is financed by selling state property and from the State Housing Fund. Three billion euros from the program are related to traffic, such as road repairs and traffic projects. In next year’s budget, EUR 890 million will be used for the program, of which EUR 325 million will be allocated.

Government will make a concrete plan in September to finance its four billion euro investment program.

According to the minutes of the budget meeting, the government obliges the ownership steering department of the Prime Minister’s Office to prepare a plan for the asset arrangements required by the investment program for consideration by the economic policy ministerial committee during this September.

It has already been reported that the investment program agreed in the government program is financed by selling state property and generating revenue from the State Housing Fund.

The investment program has already been running this year, but until now funding has come from dividend income and the State Housing Fund. Now the intention is to start selling the property.

About that the four billion euro package will finance, among other things, major transport projects agreed by the government, road repairs and also the improvement of Kela reimbursements for private doctor visits. Three billion euros from the program are related to transport in various ways.

The items in question could just as well be normal budget expenditures, but the government moved them to a separate investment program and thus avoided the need to take on more debt to manage them.

The program has been criticized among others Etlaaccording to which the public debt will not increase due to a separate program, but government spending and the deficit of the government budget will still increase.

In next year’s budget, about 890 million euros will be used out of the four billion. From this, 325 million euros will be allocated as appropriations for next year, the rest is an authorization, i.e. a commitment to complete the project.

One a key item in the investment program is the road repair debt, which the Norwegian Railway Agency has estimated to be around 2.4 billion euros.

In the investment program, EUR 520 million has been allocated for four years to pay off the repair debt, of which EUR 250 million was agreed as this year’s share. The money has mainly been used to renew the paving of the roads.

In the coming year, 200 million euros are planned to be used to pay off the repair debt. Even with the investment program, the repair debt can only be partially paid off, which is why the opposition has demanded that the government abandon the Turku hourly train project and rather use the money for the existing infrastructure.

Government decided in his Tuesday budget rush which infrastructure projects will now be launched. The basis is the investment program of the Norwegian Railways Agency, in addition to which a few projects that are close to the government’s heart were already named in the government program.

Regarding next year’s budget, the list includes, among other things, the launch of the highway 5 Leppävirta–Kuopio project, for which 11 million euros will be used in next year’s budget. The total amount of the project is 140 million euros.

Special attention is also given to highway 21, which runs along the Finnish-Swedish border from Tornio to Kilpisjärvi, where the section between Palojoensuu and Maunu is targeted. Highway 21 is a key route in terms of security of supply in Finland, because it is the route to Northern Norway and the Arctic Ocean. Next year’s budget will include an authorization of 30 million euros for this project.

Highway 15 between Kouvola and Kotka is also being improved. For this, the budget presents an authority of 122 million euros and an appropriation of one million euros. One goal is to improve the connection to the port of Kotka.

Railway projects On the other hand, the repair of the beach track, which is particularly recommended by Rkp, is progressing. In the investment program, it was promised 80 million euros, and its allocation in next year’s budget is 17 million euros and the mandate is 50 million euros.

At this stage, no decision was made about the train of an hour that would affect next year’s budget. In the railway project, negotiations are underway with the municipalities along the railway.