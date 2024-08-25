Budget rush | Jukka-Pekka Saraste fears that cuts will destroy the level of Finnish music: “All you need is one small sentence”

Budget rush|According to HKO’s chief conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste, the entire funding system should be reformed if public funding is cut.

September after the initial budget tussle, the government’s planned cuts to the budget of the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM) arouse widespread concern in the cultural sector. Earlier this week Suomen teatterit ry published own point of view about what the cuts would mean in practice for theater operations, and on Friday morning, Akava’s special branches and its member organizations published a statement opposing the cultural cuts.

“With its actions, the government is short-sightedly rejecting the potential of the museum and cultural sectors as a means of livelihood, as a source of employment and as a source of Finland’s vitality and citizens’ well-being,” the statement says.

In addition to theaters and museums in different cities, for example orchestras receive public funding.

Chief conductor of the Helsinki City Orchestra Jukka-Pekka Saraste calls for careful consideration when thinking about surgical sites. He himself thinks about the financing of the orchestra field and its practical effects.

Frostbite hopes that the number of concerts will not be compromised, because there is clearly a demand for them.

“That would be crazy, because the utilization rates are so high. It is the kind of supply that society can provide to people with little money. It is comparable to any mental health services. Cutting it out would cause all kinds of other problems for people.”

Saraste would not consider it reasonable to cut elementary music education either, because it forms the basis for all subsequent successes.

“All successful Finnish musicians, conductors and others, have received a really high-level elementary education. Music life is such a pyramid that if elementary education is cut, we won’t have any more hills or rapids,” says Saraste, referring to those pursuing a tough international career as a conductor. Klaus Mäkelää and Tarmo Peltokoski.

Saraste also thinks that the cuts could mean that orchestras would no longer be able to afford as many or as high-quality guest soloists and conductors to their concerts as before.

“If production is cut in the music industry, it means that it is no longer possible to keep the level of performances that high.”

Sarasteen according to these three dimensions – educational aspects, providing cultural services to citizens and striving for a high level of performances – will be affected by the known funding cuts.

“If we decide in Finland that we no longer need the level we’ve had, then it’s a joint decision. It only takes one small sentence to destroy that level, but raising it to its previous level is another matter altogether.”

Saraste also states that if public funding for culture is cut, the entire system should be reformed in such a way that it promotes the growth of private funding.

“Donations to culture would then be fully tax deductible. There are many more such solutions in other countries than in Finland. We have to make solutions that will secure funding in the future as well.”

Central the concern in the cultural sector is the targeting of the additional cuts decided in the spring framework crisis. The appropriations for art and culture are only seven percent of OKM’s budget, but according to the budget proposal published by the Ministry of Finance at the beginning of August, approximately 60 percent of the cuts in 2025 would be allocated to the funding of art and culture.

Sari Multala participated in the summer meeting of the coalition’s ministerial group in Rovaniemi this week.

The real ones decisions on the allocation of cuts will only be made during the budget rush on the 3rd-4th. September Therefore, there is no accurate information about the final result yet. Minister of Science and Culture Sari Multala however, comment on the matter to HS in general by e-mail.

“The allocation of the 50 million euro savings to the administrative sector of the Ministry of Education and Culture will be negotiated and decided during the budget rush. The overall level of adjustments at the level of the ministry is being followed as agreed, but a more precise allocation is still open,” writes Multala.

“I can feel and hear the insecurity of cultural sector operators. Surgery always has an effect. I am of the opinion that it is not possible to make several tens of millions of cuts to culture on such a fast schedule. More time should be reserved for industry players to adapt to the financial changes,” continues Multala.

“My principle is the same as before: the cuts directly aimed at making art and culture must be as small as possible. Adaptations are targeted based on the principle of least possible harm. However, I cannot promise that the future adjustments will not have effects”, Minister Multala concludes the e-mail message.