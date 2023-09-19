Budget rush | Information from HS: The Ministry of Finance predicts growth of up to 1.2 percent for next year

The assessment of the Ministry of Finance has weakened since the summer. The government will have difficulties to control the debt as planned.

of HS according to the data, the Ministry of Finance predicts a gross domestic product growth of up to 1.2 percent for next year, which is clearly a more optimistic view than, for example, the Bank of Finland and the banks have predicted.

The Ministry of Finance is not scheduled to publish its forecast until the beginning of October. However, it was already presented on Tuesday to the government, which is currently negotiating the state budget for next year.

The forecast affects how the state estimates next year’s income and expenses will develop.

of HS according to the data, the Ministry of Finance predicts zero growth for this year. Growth will be 1.2 percent next year and 1.8 percent in 2025.

The Bank of Finland published its forecast on September 15. In it, the bank estimates that the gross national product will weaken by 0.2 percent this year. Next year, growth would be 0.2 percent and 1.4 percent in 2025.

The Institute for Economic Research estimates that next year’s growth will be 0.8 percent. Nordea and Osuuspankki estimate zero growth for next year.

Treasury however, the forecast is clearly weaker than the ministry’s forecast in the summer.

The weakening means that, according to the forecast, the government deficit will be about one billion euros larger than expected in August.

This means that the state’s adjustment measures of six billion euros will not be enough if the government wants to reduce the pace of indebtedness to the pace envisaged in the government negotiations in the spring.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) said In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday that the government will “very likely” have to agree on more cuts and tax increases in order to achieve the government program’s goal of reducing debt.

Ministry predicts that the government’s tax revenues in particular will be lower than expected.

However, according to HS data, the ministry expects purchasing power to increase, inflation to slow down and interest rates to fall. The billion green transition investments planned for Finland also bring positive momentum.

The difference in the Ministry’s estimate to others may be due to, among other things, the fact that the Ministry of Finance does not believe that housing construction in Alho will be very long-term.

It is not known how big a risk the Ministry of Finance considers the economic development of the European economy, and especially Germany. Other forecasters may have a more gloomy view of the European economy than the Ministry of Finance.