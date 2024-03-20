According to the Undersecretary of the Treasury, Otavio Ladeira, data released on Friday (22nd March) will help align expectations

The Undersecretary of Public Debt of the National Treasury, Otavio Ladeira, said that the 1st evaluation report of the 2024 Budget will show that the federal government must reach the goal of zeroing the fiscal deficit. The publication of the document, which is being prepared by the Ministry of Finance, is scheduled for Friday (22 March 2024).

According to the economist, the report “will better anchor expectations“, then “comes with the delivery of the result”. The statement was made in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Pauloreleased on Tuesday night (19 March).

If the report shows a deficit of up to around R$29 billion, the balance between revenues and expenses will be within the intended range, considering a tolerance margin of 0.25% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

“We all hope that he [o relatório] take this goal change debate off the radar. It will be very positive in that sense.”, stated Ladeira, without anticipating the numbers.

According to the undersecretary, the data must contribute to a “alignment” of expectations between the market and the government.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, defends the goal of reducing the deficit to zero despite government supporters. The fear of the opposing group is that investments will be blocked from fulfilling the purpose.

Read more: