Marcelo Castro makes it appear before the PEC passes through the Chamber and prioritizes MDR and Infrastructure when reviewing recompositions

The general rapporteur of the 2023 Budget, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), began to consider a gap of R$ 168 billion –and no longer R$ 145 billion– in the spending ceiling based on the PEC approved by the Senate last week and presented its opinion to the CMO (Mixed Budget Commission) of Congress with some adjustments in the recomposition of money for ministries.

Castro said in a note to the press that he hopes that the Chamber will stamp the text of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) as it left the Senate. President-elect’s ally Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the emedebista senator wants to vote his opinion at the CMO on Thursday (15.dec). Here’s the full of the 2023 Budget report (15.5 MB).

In the document presented by the Budget rapporteur on the 2nd (12.Dec.2022), the extra money for the MDR (Ministry of Regional Development) jumped from R$ 9.5 billion, in the table released by the rapporteur this morning, to R$ 18.8 billion.

O MMinistry of Infrastructure, which in the previous list was not subject to budget recomposition, will now receive R$ 12.2 billion. The supplement for the Ministry of Defense doubled from R$500 million to R$1 billion.

The highest figure goes to the Ministry of Citizenship: R$75 billion, of which R$70 billion will pay the supplement for the Brazil Aid to reach R$600 and an additional R$150 per family with a child up to 6 years old.

Health maintained the same R$ 22.7 billion. But, according to Marcelo Castro’s report, Education ended up with a recomposition of R$ 10.8 billion, an amount R$ 409 million less than the 1st version of the table released by the senator.

The Ministry of Agriculture’s budget will have a supplement of R$ 1.53 billion, almost R$ 600 million more than what the rapporteur had announced on Monday morning.