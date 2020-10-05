Budget Only minor changes to disposable income – Graphs show how government decisions affect different income categories

According to a calculation by the Ministry of Finance, the impact of next year’s budget on disposable income is small overall.

Government The decisions made in the budget dispute slightly increase the disposable income of most Finns. The matter is evident from the Ministry of Finance published by the Commission.

The changes are quite small. According to the ministry’s calculation, the budget will increase the income of middle- and high-income earners by more than 0.3 per cent. For example, with an annual net income of € 30,000, that means about a hundred euros a year.

The budget reduces disposable income by a hint of the two lowest income decades. In the bottom tenth, incomes fall by just under 0.2 per cent. For the average household in the lowest income tenth, it means a reduction in annual disposable income of around € 20.

Medium- and income in the hands of high-income earners is raised above all by a standard index adjustment to the income tax scale. Its purpose is to prevent Finns’ income taxation from being tightened “automatically” when the general income level rises. Middle-income earners in particular will also benefit slightly from lowering early childhood education fees.

There is little wage income in the lowest income decile, so the usual reductions in income taxation do not have the same effect there. On the other hand, the income in hand is reduced by a slight increase in tobacco and alcohol tax cuts, which the Ministry of Finance calculates will have the greatest impact on low incomes in relative terms.

In its memorandum, the Ministry of Finance estimates that the impact of the measures decided in the budget on revenue disparities “is negligible overall”.

The graph below shows how the Ministry of Finance estimates the impact of the measures decided in the various budget disputes on disposable income in the different revenue categories.

Central Union of Taxpayers the estimate of next year’s revenue changes gives a somewhat different picture than the Ministry of Finance’s estimate. Taxpayers calculate that, for example, the taxation of a middle-income employee will be tightened by 0.2 percentage points next year.

The difference is due to the fact that taxpayers take into account, among other things, the tightening of the unemployment insurance premium in their calculations. It is not included in the calculation of the Ministry of Finance because it is not a decision made directly by the government in a budget dispute.

Moreover, like the Ministry, taxpayers do not interpret the indexation of income taxation as a tax reduction. The association believes that the index revision will only maintain the status quo. Furthermore, taxpayers do not consider in their calculation changes in, for example, tobacco and fuel taxation or day care fees, but only changes in direct income of employees.