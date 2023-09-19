Yes, it is the sacred cow’s turn in the Budget Memorandum, we will list it.

Just now the Budget Memorandum 2024 has become known and it contains a number of matters that are important to motorists in the Netherlands.

A notable one is the introduction of Pay-as-you-go: Road pricing as we call it. The Budget Memorandum says the following about this:

Given the outgoing status of the cabinet, it has been decided for the time being

no interpretation to be spent on the three outstanding tax measures

the spring climate package, but decision-making on this is up to the

formation. This concerns the Pay-as-You-Go measuresthe

phasing out fossil subsidies and the target of 1.2 Mton CO2

-reduction through energy tax rate adjustments. Road congestion will therefore be the problem of the next government

This also immediately means that the demonstrators on the A12 will not get their way for the time being, because the abolition of fossil subsidies will not happen any faster.

What else do we read in the Budget Memorandum?

The cabinet wants increase the fixed part of the bpm from 1 January 2025 by approximately €200. Depending on inflation between now and 2025, the government will adjust this amount. The variable part of the bpm does not change. This is the part that depends on the CO 2 emissions from the passenger car.

emissions from the passenger car. The MRB charges a quarter rate for campers. This scheme will be reduced to a half rate as of January 1, 2026. Then they pay not 25% but 50% of the rate for a passenger car. Campers for personal use or rental receive the same rate.

In the MRB, an exemption applies to vehicles that are 40 years and older. This measure does not abolish the classic car exemption for cars over 40 years old, but will reduce it to vehicles built before 1988 with effect from 1 January 2028.

The MRB applies a lower fuel surcharge for passenger cars and vans owned by private individuals if the fuel type CNG, LNG or the fuel type LPG with the type designation ex-factory, G3 or R115 installation is included in the vehicle registration register. This arrangement will end on January 1, 2026.

This means that the advantage of LPG drivers will continue to change as of January 2026 and that from the same moment people with a camper will be looking at a doubling of the motor vehicle tax.

And every car will therefore become more than €200 more expensive from 2025, regardless of all other price changes.

