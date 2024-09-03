Budget: towards an increase in health funds, with staff being a priority

First leaks on the 2025 Budget Law. According to what Ansa has learned, there will be no cuts to healthcare in the budget. Compared to the amount allocated for the sector in last year’s Budget Law, equal to 5 billion overall, we are moving towards – according to the same sources – a further integration to be quantified with the Ministry of Economy. We are therefore working on identifying the resources needed to guarantee the National Health Service, with a priority for medical and healthcare personnel. We also learn that the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, has shown “considerable attention”.

Towards the refinancing of the psychologist bonus in the budget

The government is also paying attention to the psychologist bonus. In fact, it is likely that there will be refinancing with the contribution for psychotherapy expenses introduced in 2022 and which in the last Budget Law was confirmed and made structural but for which funding must still be found. According to what is reported by majority sources, the government is working to confirm the allocation planned for the current year with funds, therefore, for 10 million.