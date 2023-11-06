New doubts about the ESM: “This “sanctification” of the ESM seems very instrumental to me”





“We are not talking about the Tablets of Moses engraved on stone so if we realize the need for some modification it will not be a tragedy.” He states it ad Affaritaliani.it Marco Osnato, president of the Finance Commission of the Chamber talking about the Budget Law for next year. Regarding the issue of the ratification of the ESM, in Montecitorio from 20 to 24 November, Osnato states: “President Meloni has spoken clearly: we ask for an overall discussion that leads to a positive solution for all member states and that takes into account the peculiarities of each …this “sanctification” of the ESM seems very instrumental to me.”

THE INTERVIEW

Is the majority willing to accept some changes from the opposition on the Budget Law or is the text armored?

“The text is the transposition of the concepts set out in the government program for which I believe that the majority can unite around a budget maneuver which, given the context, manages to perfectly combine the stability of the public accounts, the opportunities for economic recovery and important social policies. Then, clearly, we are not talking about the Tablets of Moses engraved on stone so if we have to realize the need for some changes it will not be a tragedy… I would like to remind you that we have another four years of legislature to achieve all the objectives that we have set ourselves.”

Do you think a further reduction in the tax burden is possible in 2024 and, if so, in favor of which categories? Will the government commit to renewing the many contracts that have expired for years in both the public and private sectors?

“The tax burden, according to estimates, will decrease significantly in 2024 and, subsequently, with the full adoption of the Tax Reform Delegation, it will provide even more relief to Italian companies and families. Already in this budget law there are important answers for the renewal of the PA contracts is particularly in the safety sector, as regards private work we think that, in compliance with the principle of collective bargaining, the employers and trade unions must show signs of responsibility towards the workers and sign fair and timely agreements” .

From 20 to 24 November the Chamber will discuss the ESM. Do you think there could be ratification by Italy as loudly requested by many European institutions?

“President Meloni spoke clearly: we ask for an overall discussion that leads to a positive solution for all member states and that takes into account the peculiarities of each…this “sanctification” of the ESM appears to me to be very instrumental and sincerely when they tell me: “It’s insurance for the future!” I wonder if it is worth having insurance that “costs” more than the car itself, or if it is normal to use such copious resources for an eventuality that everyone says they never want to use…”.

