Home page politics

From: Sebastian Horsch

Press Split

The traffic light in Berlin is facing a gigantic financial problem after the Karlsruhe budget ruling. But the Bavarian budget could also be affected, says the SPD.

Munich – As expected, the ridicule from the south was biting. “The Federal Constitutional Court has turned the traffic light into a toothless tiger,” said CSU General Secretary Martin Huber, commenting on the budget ruling in Karlsruhe last week. The Union had complained – the SPD, FDP and Greens were suddenly faced with a gigantic financial hole in Berlin. CSU boss Markus Söder also spoke of a “disaster”. The federal government was “obviously not even aware that it had violated the constitution,” he wrote on X.

However, if you believe Michael Schrodi, the federal government would not have been alone in this at this moment. Because: “This judgment is also an own goal for Bavaria,” says the financial policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group in our newspaper. The Free State’s budget is also affected.

SPD warns of consequences for Bavaria – Finance Minister Füracker has no concerns

Albert Füracker, Markus Blume, Markus Söder and Tobias Reiß are coming to the top round of the coalition negotiations in October 2023. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

The SPD argues like this: In Munich – in contrast to the federal government – no so-called credit authorizations were reallocated in the 2022 budget law. Instead, credit authorizations assigned to the Corona Pandemic Special Fund were intended from the outset to cover planned expenses – for example for the “High-Tech Agenda Plus” or for digitalization measures.

Since there is no so-called causal connection at this point, the Karlsruhe judgment also affects Bavaria. In addition, the Bavarian Budget Act 2022 contains the sentence: “The credit authorization can be transferred if the loan funds have not been taken out by the end of the 2022 budget year and are still needed to cover it.” According to the SPD interpretation, such transferability could also represent a breach of the constitution if you follow the judgment.

The state government apparently does not share these concerns. “Mr Schrodi is wrong,” says Finance Minister Albert Füracker (CSU) to our newspaper. Because Corona loan authorizations from previous years into 2023 did not exist in Bavaria – unlike in the federal government. And for 2022, the high-tech innovations were “financed in the budget implementation completely without debt – i.e. completely normally from the budget,” says Füracker. Bavaria’s debt level will not have increased further in 2022.

AfD files lawsuit against budget 2022

Prime Minister Söder explained on Wednesday evening in the ZDF talk “Lanz” that the 2022 budget law actually contains credit authorizations for 5.8 billion euros, which relate to the Corona special fund and expressly also extend to the high-tech Agenda Plus : Because the federal government had shown the way with its approach, the Bavarian government also considered “whether you can do it that way or not”. But: “In the end, we paid for everything with the real money from the budget,” said Söder. And added: “In that respect, it was perhaps luck or good will.”

Whatever it was in the end, it made no difference for the SPD. Whether the funds were actually used is not the crucial point. “From the point of view of our lawyers, the illegality arises from the list,” says Schrodi. Means: The fact that it says so is enough.

Who is right may soon be determined again by a court ruling. Because the AfD has filed a lawsuit against the 2022 budget, party circles confirmed to our newspaper on Wednesday. (Sebastian Horsch)