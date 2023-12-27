Alexander Heberer feels thwarted. The managing partner of Heberer GmbH, which owns the large bakery of the same name in Mühlheim am Main, wants to get to the root of the problem of high energy costs: ovens should be replaced and air conditioning units bundled in an energy center so that their waste heat can be used sensibly. But now the project, which has been planned for more than a year, is in question.

The funding pools that Heberer wants to tap were initially blocked following the much-discussed ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court in November. The court had declared the reallocation of funds from the Corona crisis to the climate and transformation fund to be unlawful.