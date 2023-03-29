Minister of Planning defended the tax reform and said that the federative pact in Brazil is “perverse” and “misguided”

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet (MDB), said on Tuesday (28.Mar.2023) that the Budget “It isit’s getting shorter” and that the federal government transfers attributions to Brazilian municipalities, however, it concentrates the country’s resources. According to her, the federative pact in Brazil is “perverse” It is “mistaken”.

“The federative pact in Brazil is perverse, it is wrong. Since the 1988 Constitution and, increasingly, the National Congress and us [governo federal]we transfer attributions to the municipalities and do not deconcentrate the resources, which are concentrated in the hands of the federal government”he said. The statement was given during the 2nd day of the 24th March to Brasília in Defense of Municipalities. The event is held in the federal capital and organized by CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities).

TAX REFORM

In his speech, Tebet also defended the approval of the tax reform. According to her, “Brazil will not grow” without reforming tax collection in the country.

“Although we are guaranteeing the quality of public spending at the Ministry, Brazil will not grow and, as a result, we will not have jobs, and without jobs we will not have income, and without income the worker will not spend on trade and slack trade will not make the municipality able to collect the ISS [Imposto sobre Serviços de Qualquer Natureza] or have the 4th part of ICMS [Imposto sobre Circulação de Mercadorias e Serviços]if we do not approve the tax reform”he stated.

To the mayors, Tebet said they should stay “quiet” It is “don’t be afraid” from the unification of ICMS with ISS. He stated that the federal government will guarantee a constitutional fund to compensate for the 20 years of the reform transition and also a constitutional fund for regional development.

“How can municipalities be afraid of tax reform if 3,100 only collect less than R$ 100 per inhabitant per year, R$ 8 per month, less than R$ 10 per year?”, He asked. The numbers were presented at the event by the economist of Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research) Sérgio Gobetti.

O Power360 showed that the reform studied by the government should increase the tax burden for segments of the service sector. office calculations Hamilton Dias de Souza show that, for example, a school may have a 210% growth in the tax burden.

“This tax reform is the ‘salvation of the crop’”declared Tebet. “Anow, it’s not PEC [Proposta de Emenda à Constituição] 45, it is not PEC 110, it is not PEC 46. Now, it is the PEC of Brazil”he said.

NEW EXPENSE CEILING

Tebet also stated that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadgo announce a new spending cap “balanced”that should “guarantee stabilization of the country’s public debt and a more favorable scenario for lowering interest rates”.

Earlier, Haddad confirmed that the government will present the new spending cap this week. According to him, there will be a final meeting on Wednesday (29.Mar) to deal with the new fiscal rule.

Watch (2h4min):