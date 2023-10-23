Budget | Helsinki officials propose a reduction in municipal tax – Live broadcast of the mayor’s press conference in progress

The budget proposal of the City of Helsinki officials was published on Monday. HS will show Mayor Juhana Vartiainen’s press conference on the economic situation live.

Prosperous the well-known Helsinki is also getting heavily indebted in the next few years. At the same time, the social and health reform and, for example, the steep rise in interest rates on loans are eating away at the city’s tax revenues.

On Monday, the city’s budget manager Pia Ojavuo presents the basis compiled by the city’s office holders on the use of money in Helsinki for the next year.

Helsinki the office holders who made the basis of next year’s budget propose a municipal tax of 5.3 percent. That would mean that the tax rate would decrease slightly.

After social and health services and rescue operations were transferred from the Helsinki municipal budget to the state at the beginning of the current year, the revenue from the municipal tax is divided between the city of Helsinki and the state.

In practice, the proposal would reduce the municipal tax slightly, because this year it has been 5.36. Although the rounding down is small, in the council the Greens, Sdp and the Left Alliance have already said that they are against reducing the municipal tax.

Coalition would calculate the municipal tax. The largest group in the council, the coalition, calculates that the municipal tax could be reduced because real estate taxation is getting tighter. The state orders that the lower limit of real estate tax be raised from 0.93 percent to 1.30 percent.

Thanks to the change, Helsinki’s real estate tax revenues will increase by around 52 million euros next year. Because of this income, the coalition considers that the municipal tax could be reduced.

Helsinki tax revenues have increased in recent years. In the current year, the tax base still seems to be developing well. In the current year, the tax data for Helsinki’s wage earners shows an increase of about 6.5 percent. The office holders also anticipate growth for real estate tax revenue.

However, the social and health reform transferred a large part of Helsinki’s tax revenue to the state for financing welfare areas. About two-thirds of the income from the municipal tax went to the state, and about a third of the income from the corporation tax.

It is estimated that the city of Helsinki will receive approximately 1,200 million euros in municipal taxes this year and approximately 1,000 million euros next year. In the following years, the amount of tax revenue will continue to decrease.

According to the office holders, the income from real estate tax is around 308 million euros this year and around 367 million euros next year.

As a total pot, Helsinki’s office holders predict that Helsinki will receive tax revenues of around 2,068 million euros this year and around 1,842 million euros next year. It would mean that the city’s total tax revenue would decrease by about 11 percent.

Helsinki is getting a little more wiggle room in its budget. The side costs paid from salaries are decreasing. The health insurance premium is decreasing from 1.3 percent to 1.14 percent. Unemployment insurance premium again from 1.9 percent to 1.09.

It is possible to use the funds saved from side costs for other things, because the situation will reduce the personnel expenses of the industries next year.

The office holders propose that this total margin of 8.2 million euros will be distributed as follows: 5.6 million euros for schools and early childhood education, 0.8 million euros for culture and leisure, 1 million euros for the urban environment, 0.6 million euros for the city office, business facilities for Stara 0 .5 million euros, 0.5 million euros for the service center, 0.2 million euros for financial administration, i.e. Talpa.

More there will be leeway for updating the responsibility principle agreed for the current council term. It means that when the change in the prices of basic services, population growth and the agreed productivity improvement are taken into account, there is still 96 million euros of room for maneuver in the budget proposal.

The office holders have calculated at the bottom of the budget that the increase in operating expenses would focus especially on those basic services where population growth most directly affects the increase in costs.

Variable expenditure items also include, for example, the working capital of the city government. They could be used next year for about 30 million euros to capitalize the Architecture and Design Museum, five million euros for international visibility and major events, and to stabilize the unfortunate salary program Sarastia.

The 62 million euro dividend income of the city’s own energy company Helen also brings a significant increase to the city’s income. The city also owns part of Vantaa’s energy, which is generating 7.2 million euros in dividend income. Dividends will be equal in 2023 and 2024.

City will no longer be able to finance its construction, i.e. investments, entirely with its own income financing within a decade. When the social security reform at the same time significantly eats away at tax revenues, Helsinki starts to become significantly indebted.

Expressed in financial terms, Helsinki’s annual profit is falling from the current year’s level of 820 million euros to next year’s estimate of 625 million euros. In the following years, the annual margin will remain at an estimated 600–650 million euros.

Helsinki’s loan portfolio is growing explosively.

From approximately 951 million euros in 2022, we are becoming indebted to approximately 1,503 million euros in 2026. The amount of the loan is therefore increasing by around 553 million euros.

It means that the city loan will increase from 1,432 euros to 2,156 euros per Helsinki resident.

Helsinki is protected from the current sharp rise in interest rates: about half of the loan portfolio is protected. Still, the rise in interest rates and the high number of investments in the next few years will increase the city’s interest expenses.

Helsinki will be built drastically in the next few years. That’s why the amount of investments by the city and its business establishments in the period 2024–2033 will rise to 9.4 billion euros even more than what was thought last year.

Since last year, the ten-year investment program has grown by one billion euros more than was calculated a year ago. It is remarkable that the amount of investments has increased considerably, despite the fact that investments in public transport are currently separate from the municipal budget in Kaupunkiliikenne oy.

Next year, investments would be around 1,012 million euros, the corresponding estimate for the current year is 877 million euros.

The largest new construction projects starting next year are Kruunuvuorenranta’s service block (68.9 million euros), Malmi children’s home and family assessment (20.84 million euros) and the new building replacing daycare center Jäkälä (12.65 million euros).

The largest ongoing construction projects are the renovation of Finlandia Hall (136.5 million euros) and the construction of Pasila elementary school and kindergarten (56.6 million euros).

A total of 226.9 million euros has been reserved for repairs for 2024. The largest renovation construction projects to start are the renovation of the Kontula elementary school and kindergarten (38.1 million euros) and the renovation of the Yrjönkadu swimming pool (21.9 million euros) and the Oulunkylä ice rink (20.7 million euros).

In the years 2024–2026, according to the proposal of the office holder, Helsinki will spend around 144 million euros on the Kruunusilto infrastructure project. Other major infrastructure projects are Kalasatama (113 million euros), West Port (99 million euros) and the Pasila project area (67 million euros).

Next year, a total of 370 million euros would be available for infrastructure investments.

Helsinki council groups are discussing the city’s spending for next year this week. The actual budget negotiations begin on Friday.

Mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen (kok) will present the result of the political negotiations on Thursday, November 2. Finally, next year’s budget will be approved by the council on November 22.