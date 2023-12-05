The Center for the Promotion of the Arts warns that with the cuts, the competition for subsidies among high-quality applicants will become tougher.

Of art the promotion center (Taike) announced on Tuesday the allocation of cuts of 1.3 million euros to the grants it distributes.

A total of EUR 24.4 million is now available for applications, five percent less than the previous year. The budget cut is the largest in the history of the Center for the Promotion of the Arts.

Of art the promotion center is an agency under the Ministry of Education and Culture. It’s not going to reduce the five percent cuts with a flat cheese grater model.

With Taike’s decision, cuts will not be applied to multi-year operating grants in the arts, grants for residency activities, or subsidies related to cultural diversity.

Correspondingly, many other forms of support are subject to larger-than-average cuts, which amount to around 15 percent at most. The biggest cuts are aimed at grants for cultural magazines and online publications, as well as regional grants.

This time, Taike received 1,198 applications for community grants and 3,900 targeted grant applications from artists and artist groups. The solutions will be made in stages between January and March.

Magic warns that due to the cuts, the competition for subsidies among high-quality applicants will become tougher. At the same time, it assures in its announcement that the “possibility of renewal” of the art fields will still be safeguarded.

Taike’s cuts are based on the guidelines of the parliamentary group that already worked during the previous government, that the decrease in Veikkaus profit assets will not be fully compensated.

“As a result, corresponding reductions have been made in the budget proposal for art and culture for 2024. A total of 4.2 million euros have been deducted for this reason, and Taiken’s 1.3 million euros is part of this total”, Director General of the Ministry of Education and Culture Riitta Kaivosoja tells.

In addition, the current government has made culture cuts of around four million euros in its budget presentation as part of the ten million euros cuts of the Ministry of Education and Culture.

You can read more about Taike’s surgeries behind this link and the current government’s cuts from this link.