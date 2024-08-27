Budget, starting from at least 20 billion. The government’s strategy and the obstacles

For the government Melons it’s already time to think about the next one financial maneuverthe first important deadline is in fact scheduled in less than a month: by September 20th the Mef must present to Brussels in multi-year structural budget plana first obstacle in view of the maneuver: it is the document that has effectively replaced the Nadef and which indicates the direction that Italy intends to take with regards to public spending. But if we want to reconfirm the measures of the previous maneuver and the unavoidable expenses, the bill – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – would start from over 20 billion euros. Among the main voices, the tax wedge cut for 14 million workers (10.7 billion) and the merger of the first two tax brackets IRPEF (about 4 billion); the support for the Zes weighs for 1.9 billion; for international missions at least 1 billion is needed; for the corporate welfare tax exemption and productivity bonuses over 800 million.

For this reason, funds must be raised as soon as possible. Mefthe ministry led by Georgettethe major maneuvers have already begun. The objective of the Treasury Secretary is to find part of these necessary resources in individual ministries. For the coverage – continues Il Sole – the government is counting on spending reviewon the allocations of abolished measures, such as the Ace, and on tax revenues. From biennial agreement proposed to 2.7 million self-employed workers and businesses on the income to be declared in 2024 and 2025 with the guarantee of being excluded from controls we are aiming for a revenue of approximately 2 billion.

However, it will not be enough – writes La Repubblica – to confirm the double cut of 15 billion wedge and Irpef, expiring at the end of the year, as the government continues to guarantee. Meloni would also like to intervene on real wages, given that according to what has been stated from the OECDthe salaries of Italians have decreased by 7% compared to 2019. But everything that the State cuts in terms of taxes, – continues La Repubblica – is eaten up by inflation. And even more. The Parliamentary Budget Office, the Public Accounts Authority, in the Annual Report of June calculates that from “80 euros” onwardsthat is, in the decade 2014-2024, tax reforms have cut taxes for Italians by 3%, but the high prices took away 3.6%. With losses ranging from 320 euros for an income of 10 thousand euros to 1,020 euros for an income of 100 thousand euros.