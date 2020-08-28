Everybody keeps trying new tips to improve their style. Budget friendly tips are especially liked by all. Today we are giving you such fashion tips, which you will not have to spend much money to follow by looking fashionable because you can team up the dresses kept in the wardrobe and create a new style.

Tieup towser

There is a tremendous craze for the tie-tusers, in such a situation you can look stylish with colorful tie-up tusers. The most important thing is that this look you can carry casually with office.

pleated skirt

Pleated skirt is very comfortable to wear and gives you a classy look. You can wear a pleated skirt with a shirt as well, while going on a trip you can wear it with a t-shirt too.

Strip dress

The striped dress was previously considered the best for the office look, but in the changing times, the strip dress was also carried with a denim short. This year, this fashion trend became quite popular among the people.

Sequen saree

We are talking about dresses and not talking about sequin sarees, how can this happen. In such a situation, you can try a sequin sari at a party. It looks quite beautiful.

Ruffle

The ruffle look dominated this year. Bollywood celebrities flaunted the ruffle saree, ruffle top, ruffle blouse on social media. You can also carry this style in the coming year.