Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation) stated that the government is still evaluating whether to hold another Unified National Competition in 2025

The Minister of Management and Innovation, Esther Dweck, said that the freezing of R$15 billion in the federal budget will not impact the competitions that will still be held in 2024. To the newspaper The globeDweck stated that all ministries will be affected by the measure announced by the Finance Minister, Fernando Haddadon Thursday (18.Jul.2024), but personnel expenses should not change.

According to the minister, the cuts in each ministry will be detailed in the week of July 22. “All ministries will be included [no congelamento]but not personal. You asked if it would affect competitions: no.”Dweck said.

The minister also said that the government has not yet decided whether to hold the CNU (National Unified Competition) in 2025, along the same lines as the one scheduled for August 18 of this year. Dweck stated that the ministry is awaiting the preparation of next year’s budget and the adhesion of other ministries to the public competition.

“We are studying the possibility [do CNU em 2025]but it depends on two factors: logistics and the ministries’ support for us to authorize the vacancies. We already have a forecast for more competitions next year in the 2025 Budget. Our idea was to perhaps hold one more next year, perhaps in the same period, but we haven’t made a decision yet.”declared the minister.

FREEZING

On Thursday (18th July), Haddad made the most important economic announcement of the year. Farm will block R$11.2 billion and set aside R$3.8 billion from the 2024 Budget. The goal is to comply with the rules of the fiscal framework after the frustration in revenue collection and the higher-than-expected increase in mandatory expenses. The amounts may be revised in the future.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the JEO (Budget Execution Board), of which Dweck is a member. In the minister’s view, the frozen volume will be enough to meet fiscal targets and will be the first step towards reducing public spending by 2025.

The minister said that by 2025, government estimates indicate that it is possible to achieve a reduction of R$25 billion in spending through updating registrations in social programs and other cuts in ministerial expenses.

“The number announced was the result of the work of the technical areas. Just to give one example, the Bolsa Família conditionalities were no longer required. There was a change in the way people’s income was assessed. There was a great deal of leniency in the way people entered the registers. Last year, part of the review was carried out, which has already had a very significant financial impact.”Dweck said.