DThe Budget Committee in the Bundestag will not finally discuss the budget for 2024 on Thursday. The traffic light coalition wants to react “with care” to the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling. This was announced by the budget spokespersons of the parliamentary groups Dennis Rohde (SPD), Sven-Christian Kindler (Greens) and Otto Fricke (FDP) in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The aim is to draw up a budget that takes into account all the arguments in the judgment – and the requirement of the Basic Law to complete the budget consultation this year. The deputy parliamentary group leader of the Union, Mathias Middelberg, told the Reuters news agency that the decision had taken long enough.

“Now the consequences of the judgment can be examined very carefully and prudently and budget planning can be adjusted accordingly. The traffic lights will now have to set priorities and therefore also make savings.”

The Union is demanding clarity quickly

From the perspective of the largest opposition faction, the traffic light needs to speed up the 2023 budget. “The traffic light has to act quickly with regard to a supplementary budget for 2023,” said Middelberg. “Because this must be passed before the end of the year.”

The chairman of the responsible committee, Helge Braun (CDU), also urged quick clarification. “Dear Member of Parliament, on behalf of the chairman, I would like to ask for a short-term response as to whether you have any objections to the cancellation of tomorrow’s meeting of the Budget Committee,” says a letter that his secretariat sent to members on Wednesday . The letter is available to the FAZ.







There is now much to suggest that Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) is aiming for a quick cabinet decision to fix the 2023 budget. Ideally, that could happen next Wednesday. The situation on the energy markets at the beginning of the year could be used as a reason for the renewed emergency.

Things are getting tricky for the traffic lights

However, such a step is legally tricky. It is now certain that the Economic Stabilization Fund will be dissolved at the end of this year. The emergency loans booked there expired at the end of 2022 according to the highest court’s instructions. The loans through him from this year will be booked into the core budget.

The Federal Ministry of Finance is currently clarifying what the situation looks like in the other special funds. The result has significant consequences for next year’s budget. We are talking about a need for consolidation in the double-digit billions.







A meeting between Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) with his deputy Robert Habeck (Greens) and Lindner on Tuesday night was obviously unable to answer all questions. The problems are too big for that.

New emergency seems necessary

It is therefore questionable whether the traffic light can decide on the 2024 federal budget this year. SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich spoke out in favor of it on Tuesday. But with a view to the opposition’s right to sufficient time to process the coalition plans, there is some evidence that they will not be passed until next year.

Until then, the rules of provisional budget management apply. After that, expenses that are incurred based on legal requirements may continue to take place. Projects that have been started may also be continued. Nothing new can be started until the 2024 budget is in force.



Helge Braun is chairman of the budget committee in the Bundestag.

:



Image: dpa



The Heidelberg lawyer Hanno Kube, who represented the Union in its successful lawsuit before the Federal Constitutional Court, warned against adopting the 2024 budget before the specifications of the highest judges could be taken into account in the current year’s budget.

In general, a supplementary budget plus a renewed declaration of an emergency is considered necessary. The highest judges not only classified the financial operation with which the traffic light pushed 60 billion euros into the climate fund as unconstitutional and ineffective, but also set strict guidelines with regard to the budget principles of annuality, annuality and due date.

There is particularly great skepticism in the FDP and the Finance Ministry that it leads that the budget can be passed on time. It would be “no problem for the Liberals if we took a few more weeks to examine everything thoroughly and prepare the 2024 budget in accordance with the new requirements,” said FDP politician Christoph Meyer to the AFP news agency. “After the Federal Constitutional Court ruling, it is the order of the day to make the 2024 budget legally secure.”