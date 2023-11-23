Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

The Union was successful in its lawsuit against the traffic light coalition. But the budget freeze could also become a risk for CDU leader Merz – in several ways.

Berlin – Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) was angry with the Union when he spoke the morning after the Federal Constitutional Court’s momentous ruling Deutschlandfunk gave an interview: Citizens could now send a “thank you letter” to the Union, he explained ironically. Namely for possibly higher electricity prices that would result from the 60 billion hole in the federal budget as a result of the Union’s lawsuit.

The CDU/CSU reacted angrily to this accusation: The traffic light should not blame the opposition for its budget tricks, explained the parliamentary manager of the Union in the Bundestag, Thorsten Frei.

But perhaps Habeck’s comment stuck with some people. Some citizens might have preferred more money from the state instead of a constitutional budget, she writes Southgerman newspaper in an analysis. And CDU leader Friedrich Merz could ultimately fall on his own feet.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz makes serious accusations against the traffic light coalition regarding the federal budget. © M. Popow/Imago

The CDU federal states are also having trouble with the ruling and the budget freeze

The Union lawsuit and the resulting verdict could cause anger not only for the traffic light coalition, but also for one or another CDU prime minister: Some federal states are also stumbling in the face of the new facts that the verdict creates for the budget, special funds and debt brake.

The consequences are harsh for CDU Prime Minister Daniel Günther in Schleswig-Holstein, for example. Just like the traffic light coalition, his black-green state government is also making use of the practice of undermining the debt brake with the help of emergency loans and special funds, reported the NDR. The Ministry of Finance in Schleswig-Holstein has stopped all payments from this for the time being. The uncertainty is enormous.

In Schleswig-Holstein, among other things, the establishment of a battery cell factory is now in jeopardy, as the special fund for this comes from an emergency loan in Ukraine. A program run by the state Ministry of the Environment to subsidize citizens’ balcony solar systems, battery storage and charging stations is also currently on hold.

After the budget verdict: Will the debt brake become a bone of contention in the Union?

The fact that CDU leader Merz adamantly insists on the debt brake and instead advocates cutting social benefits might not please one or two Union Prime Ministers, who are struggling with already tight state budgets. In Schleswig-Holstein there is currently no other option than to declare an emergency again in order to be able to meet the expenses. It is entirely possible that CDU state leaders will confront Merz on the issue of the debt brake.

Merz’s successful lawsuit could affect his party in another way: if the current traffic light coalition actually collapses, the Union would soon be in government. Either as a junior partner in an SPD-led grand coalition under Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Or, in the event of new elections, possibly as the strongest government party – there should already be a secret plan for this. Instead of criticizing like the opposition and knowing better, the CDU would then have to get down to business. And with a budget that hardly offers any financial leeway. (smu)