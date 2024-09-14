Non-EU workers, Nevi (Forza Italia) to Affaritaliani.it: “We ask the government to reopen migration flows”

“Forza Italia is absolutely in agreement with rewarding larger families.” Raphael Snowsnational spokesperson of the party led by Antonio Tajani, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itcategorically denies the reconstructions of some newspapers according to which Forza Italia has doubts about the plan to help the birth rate and large families of the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti. “It is obvious that there will not only be the issue of the family. First of all we need to understand what the overall financial allocation of the maneuver will be, that is, how much money is available.”

“The issue of birth rate – Nevi underlines – is certainly fundamental to help Italian families who want to have more children. Economic help is fundamental, but as we have said several times, services and a different organization are also needed to find the balance between work and family hours. We absolutely need to intervene on the issue of birth rate to reverse the trend of declining birth rate otherwise the Italian welfare system is doomed, let’s think for example of the sustainability and stability of the INPS accounts. Growth and birth rate are two sides of the same coin”. Nevi then also wants to underline another point. “In the organic framework of an intervention in the Budget Law in favor of families we must also try to support those situations that are most in difficulty and I am thinking of the many single-parent familiesthat is, widows and widowers with children, and also families with children with disabilities who are heroes and often make enormous sacrifices to get by with poor services.”

Finally Nevi, who is also the national agriculture manager for Forza Italia, answers the question on the need for new manpower to support growth: “We ask the government to reopen migration flows because economic growth must be supported and there are some sectors, for example agriculture but not only, that need a certain type of labor from non-European Union countries. We hope that the government will go in this direction and as Forza Italia we are therefore asking for a reopening of the flows to allow regular migrants to enter Italy for work reasons”, concludes the Forza Italia representative.

Read also/ Open Arms, Salvini: “My trial a desperate revenge of the left” – Affaritaliani.it