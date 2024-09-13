Budget, the flagship measure “family bonus”, doubts from the centre-right: but Meloni and Giorgetti insist

The government Melons keep working on the next one financial maneuver. The Prime Minister and the Minister of Economy Georgette they team up and focus on the family bonus as a flagship measure for the budget law, with the possible help of the “little treasure” coming from Istat, relating to the rising GDP data. But there are many doubts in the center-right. The family operation – reports La Repubblica – does not excite the majority. Disappointed. “It’s our battle, but first we need to understand if there is coverage“, sources argue Brothers of Italythe party of the prime minister. The watchword is caution. Mixed with wait-and-see attitude. Like that of the League. The proposal comes from a party colleague, Georgette precisely (since yesterday no longer vice-president), but the parliamentarians of the Northern League they want to avoid losing the extension of the flat tax along the way. The fear is that all the resources that can be recovered will be concentrated on flag measure at the expense of the flat tax.

Even Forza Italia – continues La Repubblica – senses the risk of having to give up on increasing minimum pensions. “The ECB rate cut opens up new avenues, we are working to find all the necessary spaces”, urges the head of Departments Alessandro Cattaneo. On the budget law table, the allies risk finding another indigestible dish. “We must make the reforms that Europe is asking of us“, the Minister of Economy emphasizes when he illustrates the Structural Budget Plan to the leaders of the centre-right, the document that outlines the medium-term commitments on accounts. Giorgia Meloni, silent, nods. The clause to obtain a correction spread over seven years instead of four it is known: reforms and investments to respond to the recommendations of the European Union: “Enough deficit – says Giorgetti – and let’s go with the reforms requested by the EU on street vendors, railways and freelance professions“.