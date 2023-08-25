admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/25/2023 – 1:55 pm

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Planning, Gustavo Guimarães, said this Friday, the 25th, that the budget for 2024, which will be forwarded to Congress next week, will have a zero target for the fiscal result, as established in the proposed law of Budget Guidelines (LDO) and the new fiscal framework.

“Like what is foreseen in the LDO (it is the zero goal), we have no option, we will have to forward the budget with zero goal. Or with enough income to zero or controlling expenses. It is the only option we have”, he said in the webinar “The agenda of the Ministry of Planning: budget and modernization of the public sector”, organized by LCA Consultores.

Without giving any numbers, the secretary considered how the change in the spending control rule – from the ceiling to the framework – and the new policy of valuing the minimum wage will affect the budget. Without the spending ceiling, the constitutional health and education funds grow again linked to revenue – and no longer limited to inflation.

“If you look at the public budget for next year, with this change in the indexation of funds and the minimum wage, there was an impression that expenditures increased a lot, that the government will have a lot of space for expenses. It’s not the complete truth. In the Transition PEC, part of this went to the recomposition of public policies in the social area. And even though this new spending limit goes beyond inflation, there is real growth, this growth was all incorporated by these changes, mainly the return to indexing the two major policies of health and education to revenue”, said Guimarães.

He also defended the new fiscal framework for discouraging the adoption of public policies based on subsidies, as occurred during the period when the spending ceiling was in force, since it was a type of expenditure that was outside the scope of the expenditure control rule. For him, there will always be room to discuss the adoption or maintenance of subsidies. However, with the new fiscal framework, the granting of subsidies will imply a decrease in revenue and, consequently, will affect the level of expenditure. In addition, the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) continues with its provisions that require compensation.

Guimarães defended Pasta’s flagships, such as the review of public policies and preparation of a medium-term budget, which will be connected to the preparation of the next budget pieces. He recalled that devices had been placed in the framework so that, as of the next budget cycle, there would already be work with a multi-annual vision. One of the points is the inclusion of medium-term projections, which the government will have to commit to achieving.

The preparation of the budget with a view to the medium term is one of the flags most dear to the Ministry of Planning. In Guimarães’ assessment, Brazil has already reached the level of best international practices in monetary policy – ​​and he even mentioned the change in the targets system, approved this year by the National Monetary Council. For him, there have been many advances in fiscal policy, but medium-term planning is still a point to be improved.

In this sense, Pasta bets a lot on the Pluriannual Plan (PPA), which will present the guidelines for public spending in the coming years and will be released on August 30th.