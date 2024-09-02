Budget, the estimate of 25 billion and the plan to exempt overtime from taxes

The government Melons work tirelessly on the next one financial maneuver. There are many things to do and keeping all the promises made will not be easy. Just to confirm the reduction of the tax wedge and a cut of the Irpefat least 18 billion will be needed. To this must be added the money that the government will necessarily have to invest to confirm other key measures. The total thus rises to approximately 25 billion. There is little margin for other things, but despite this the executive is evaluating other measures. Marco Osnatochairman of the Finance Committee of the Room and head of Economy of Fratelli d’Italia: “The principle of this measure – explains Il Messaggero – was already approved in the tax delegation. The following are now being evaluated: available resourcesThe aim is to increase the purchasing power of workers, we also want to follow the path of a more general tax exemption for overtime”.

“I say more, – Osnato continues to Il Messaggero – we also want increase productivity of our companies and for this reason we are moving with the same logic that last year pushed the government to guarantee a company bonus 5 percent tax. To reverse the trend, we want to follow what has already been implemented in Waiting list decree for doctors and nurses: one flat tax – therefore with a substitute tax for Irpef and related additional taxes – which led to the 15% tax levy for the most necessary hours to cut the time in providing care. A similar rate was also guaranteed to the first six months of the year tourism workers with a maximum income of up to 40 thousand euros.

Osnato underlines that the provision is “a further Attention to workersfirst of all those of the middle classIt is no coincidence that the government has decided to confirm the tax wedge cutto maintain the merger of the first two rates IRPEF as with all incentives to large familiesand is studying a tax relief above 50 thousand euros”. The drafting of the Structural budget plan (Psb), in which the contours of the future maneuver will be clearer. By September 20, the government must send the multi-year structural plan to the European Commission.