Budget Every fourth state euro now comes from the debt tap – Graphs show how fast Finland’s indebtedness accelerated

Experts do not consider Finland’s indebtedness to be a concern if it remains short-lived. However, difficult times may come towards the end of the decade, when care spending is expected to increase.

Finland the rapid pace of government indebtedness became more pronounced, with next year’s budget negotiations reaching a deficit of € 10.8 billion.

This year, the government will be indebted to 17.7 billion euros, so in two years the debt is projected to grow by more than 28 billion.

How much is such a debt? Do you already have to worry about that?

Debt plays a big role in financing the budget for two consecutive years. This year, for every 100 euros spent by the state, 26 euros will be set off with debt. Next year, the share of debt for every 100 used by the state will be 17 euros.

The amount of new debt can also be related to government expenditure. Many of the state’s large items of expenditure are small jumps compared to the amount that Finland now owes a year. For example, agricultural subsidies amount to one tenth of the amount that Finland owes this year.

Still, debt growth alone is not a cause for concern. Just as a € 200,000 Mortgage Debt can be large for one household and reasonable for another, so do states with different abilities to service their debt.

Generally, government debt or public debt is often compared to GDP because the size of the national economy indicates what resources the government has to service its debt.

Compared to the size of the economy, Finland’s indebtedness situation seems more comforting, although the debt is growing relatively fast by this measure as well.

The forecast for the development of the debt ratio is uncertain because it is affected not only by debt but also by economic growth. If economic growth were to come to a complete halt or contract in a persistent recession, the debt ratio could rise faster than expected.

On the other hand, faster-than-expected economic growth could translate into a clear decline in the debt ratio, even if the debt itself is not reduced.

Important the question is whether there would have been an alternative to indebtedness. In the government’s budget debate, next year’s budget deficit widened with political decisions about what the Treasury planned.

The Ministry of Finance’s proposal for next year’s budget was seven billion. In government negotiations, the amount of indebtedness rose by 3.8 billion, of which two-thirds arose from increases in spending and one-third from declining revenues.

The vast majority of expenditure increases in the rampage are temporary, says the budget manager of the Ministry of Finance Sami Yläoutinen.

Sami Yläoutinen, Budget Manager at the Ministry of Finance­

“The biggest concern myself has to do with the carrying capacity of public finances. To how the growth of the debt ratio can be folded in a situation where our spending is increasing every year for structural reasons. There has been a coronavirus crisis on top of that, the longer-term effects of which are still a bit obscured, ”says Yläoutinen.

According to Yläoutinen, the debt burden of the coronavirus crisis will not make the budgetary decisions of the coming years “at least easier”.

“For the coming year, the line chosen is clear. It was not considered that the time was ripe for an expenditure adjustment or any other adjustment. “

Further adjustment efforts are ahead. Their magnitude is affected by the extent to which structural reforms, such as measures to improve employment and public sector productivity, can be undertaken.

“If such effective measures cannot be taken, spending cuts will remain a means of stabilizing the debt ratio. There is no scope for tax measures to that extent. ”

The European Central Bank has supported sovereign debt recovery through monetary policy, which has pushed down government bond yields. Interest rates are expected to remain extremely low for years to come, but not forever.

Does low interest rates mean that debt is now being taken on more frivolous terms than before?

“It shouldn’t work that way. The fact that interest rates are currently low should not encourage us to be more careless about indebtedness, ”says Yläoutinen.

OP: n chief economist Reijo Heiskanen is not worried about indebtedness this year and next.

OP’s Chief Economist Reijo Heiskanen­

There is strong support for short-term recovery from economists. In international comparison, Finland’s indebtedness is not particularly strong.

Heiskanen believes that indebtedness has been heavily criticized because debt recovery is not a typical Finnish economic policy. In terms of public finances, the treatment of the coronavirus crisis differs significantly from the recession of the 1990s and the financial crisis of 2008.

In the recession of the 1990s, no revival was made, but the traditional Finnish way was to save state money. The financial crisis revived, but the scale was not very large compared to the coronavirus crisis.

“This is a different economic crisis in the sense that there is a clearer focus on discretionary spending stimulus. It is very exceptional that this is done in Finland, ”says Heiskanen.

Heiskanen also sees longer-term concerns about Finland’s indebtedness.

“The problems will come towards the end of this decade as care spending is expected to rise. If no remedial action is taken, the debt will continue to rise and the pressures will increase towards the end of the decade, ”Heiskanen says.

That would mean spending cuts that could be large.

The crisis now threatens to shift structural reforms once the government’s attention is on the acute management of the crisis. According to Heiskanen, reforms that improve employment or increase the efficiency of public administration should not be postponed from an economic point of view – on the contrary, in times of crisis, it could be even easier to implement reforms.