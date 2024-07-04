Laut dem „Spiegel“-Bericht darf der Bund gemäß den Vorgaben der Schuldenbremse im kommenden Jahr 24,2 Milliarden Euro an neuen Krediten aufnehmen. Hinzu kommen 12,4 Milliarden Euro Zuschuss an die Rentenversicherung für das sogenannte Generationenkapital. Dieser Betrag bleibt demnach im Rahmen der Schuldenbremse unberücksichtigt, weil den neuen Verbindlichkeiten des Bundes eine Vermögensposition in gleicher Höhe gegenübersteht. Das Gleiche gilt für die ebenfalls für das kommende Jahr geplante Kapitalspritze für die Deutsche Bahn in Höhe von rund fünf Milliarden Euro.

„Wachstumsturbo“ soll kommen

Seit Wochen verhandelt Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) mit Finanzminister Lindner und Wirtschaftsminister Robert Habeck (Grüne), um eine Lösung im Haushaltsstreit der Ampel-Koalition zu finden. Der Bundeskanzler und seine beiden Vize-Kanzler wollen heute in Gesprächen versuchen, die Beratungen über den Entwurf des Etats 2025 und ein von Scholz „Wachstumsturbo“ genanntes Maßnahmenpaket zur Ankurbelung der Wirtschaft abzuschließen. In den Etatplanungen für das kommende Jahr klafft eine Milliardenlücke. Während SPD und Grüne zur Bewältigung der finanziellen Herausforderungen für eine erneute Aussetzung der Schuldenbremse plädieren, lehnt die FDP dies kategorisch ab.

In den Verhandlungen um den Bundeshaushalt 2025 will die FDP-Fraktion nicht um jeden Preis eine Einigung bis Ende dieser Woche. Das machte Fraktionsvize Christoph Meyer deutlich. „Wenn es länger dauert, dauert es länger“, sagte er im Deutschlandfunk. Die FDP habe ihre Konditionen verdeutlicht, diese ergäben sich größtenteils auch aus dem Grundgesetz. „Wir haben immer gesagt: Im Juli muss eine Einigung stehen, damit der Haushalt dann anschließend noch dem Parlament so rechtzeitig zugeleitet werden kann, dass wir im September die Haushaltsberatungen starten können.“

Mützenich demands clarity

Yesterday, the SPD increased the pressure to make a decision once again. SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich warned on Wednesday evening that the traffic light MPs would be asked in their constituencies during the parliamentary summer recess what was planned. They therefore needed clarity.

The Bundestag faction wants clarity on the government’s budget plans by Friday and has scheduled a special meeting to discuss the matter. July 17 is currently being discussed as the target date for the cabinet decision. In order to meet this deadline, however, an agreement in principle is needed soon, because the drafting of the budget law then usually takes around ten days.

FDP politician Meyer pointed out that the previous government had also not made some cabinet decisions until the end of July. “The Federal Budget Code stipulates that the budget must be submitted to Parliament one week before the start of parliamentary budget deliberations. In theory, this means that, according to the legal framework, it would even be possible to submit the budget at the end of August.” July 17 is not a “magic number.”

Warnings from the ranks of the Greens

Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed optimism in the Bundestag on Wednesday that the cabinet would approve a budget by the end of the month. The SPD politician did not give an exact date for this. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) called on the traffic light coalition partners to be willing to compromise. “We have to nail this thing down now,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir also appealed to the traffic light parties not to let the coalition break up over the budget dispute. “We see the images in France with Le Pen, we see the images in the USA with the fear of whether Trump could come back,” the Green politician told broadcaster Welt-TV. “It is all the more important that Germany remains predictable and stable and does not get into any kind of turmoil now.”

Meanwhile, the youth associations of the SPD and the Greens are calling for the abolition of the debt brake in a protest letter to the federal government. Together with other associations – such as the DGB Youth and the climate protection group Fridays for Future – they are in favor of “suspending the debt brake and abolishing it in the future.” The letter is addressed to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and has been made available to the German Press Agency. The “Spiegel” was the first to report on it.