Mexico City.-The Chamber of Deputies foresees the discussion of the Expenditure Budget of the Federation 2023 during this week.

The cuts that will drive Brunette and his allies against National Electoral Institute (INE) They will coincide with the call for a march for Sunday, November 13, in order to demand that the electoral reform that seeks to eliminate the electoral body not be approved.

The Budget and Public Account Commission, headed by the morenista Erasmus Gonzalez, will meet this afternoon approve the opinion of the 2023 Expenditure Budget.

According to the schedule provided by the Morena coordination, it is likely that the discussion of the opinion in general will be registered on Tuesday in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies.

Faced with the hundreds of reservations that will be presented by the Opposition, the morenista coordinator Ignatius Mier he anticipated that these reservations would have to be discussed throughout the week.

“We will start the process so that it is discussed in committees on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, and on Tuesday afternoon it will go up to the Plenary so that it is discussed and approved in general, and we are going to give ourselves days to vent reserves, so that before November 15 we have a budget, as established by law.

“What we don’t want is that practice that is later used of stopping the ‘legislative clock,'” Mier said about not exceeding the November 15 limit for approving the Expenditure Budget.

As part of the budget discussion, the reform has been reviewed to allocate remnants of the Budget to the resource stabilization fund.