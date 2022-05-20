The budget deficit of the Netherlands will rise to 3.4 percent this year, again above the European standard of 3 percent. At the same time, the cabinet presents the bill to smaller savers, directors and pawnbrokers.

This is evident from the Spring Memorandum of the Ministry of Finance. The cabinet spends much more money to also compensate people for the high energy bill. The coalition mainly covers the extra expenditure by making higher incomes and companies pay more tax.

For example, the planned increase in the tax-free allowance will be canceled. This is the amount on which no capital gains tax has to be paid. The cabinet intended to raise this threshold from 50,000 to 80,000 euros, but is now abandoning it. That means that people with more than 50,000 euros in savings in the bank owe tax on every euro above that amount. For couples it is 100,000 euros.

Directors and major shareholders are also at risk. They have to pay themselves more wages from their BV, so that they automatically lose more tax. However, the cabinet will lower the rate for lower director salaries, while the high earners will pay relatively more.

Investors who buy homes to rent out will also pay more transfer tax. The cabinet is also limiting the expat scheme, which means that foreign employees are now allowed to receive 30 percent of their salary tax-free. Here comes a so-called cap as a result of which any income above the beam endowment standard (more than 200,000 euros) is fully taxed.

In addition, corporate taxes will rise and 2.2 billion will be cut in various funds, such as the nitrogen fund to pay for other new wishes.

Several plans had already leaked out. Defense will receive an additional 2.4 billion euros so that the NATO standard is achieved in 2024 and 2025. In addition, some 2.5 billion euros will be allocated to raise the minimum wage in three equal steps by a total of 7.5 percent. The link with the AOW will continue to exist, so that the elderly benefit just as much.