Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Journal

Press Split

Green Party leader Ricarda Lang. (Archive photo) © Metodi Popow/Imago

In the ZDF summer interview, Green Party leader Ricarda Lang will comment on questions about the budget and the situation of her party after the European election defeat.

Berlin – The Greens are going through a difficult phase: The European elections ended with a massive drop in votes: The Greens landed at 11.9 percent, whereas just five years ago the figure was 20.5. Just as the state elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg are approaching, the party is struggling with low approval ratings. The party leadership also admitted the historically poor results.

ZDF summer interview with Ricarda Lang: Green Party leader answers questions

In the traditional ZDF summer interview on Sunday evening (21 July), Green Party leader Ricarda Lang will answer questions about the state of the party, among other things. According to ZDF, the show “Berlin direct” with Diana Zimmermann will also cover the latest budget decisions and the upcoming state elections.

Lang is also expected to respond to accusations from the Union, for example, in the program. In his own ZDF summer interview on June 23, CDU leader Friedrich Merz claimed that traffic light parties such as the Greens would no longer play a role in the East. The CDU is the real bulwark against the AfD, which is why the traffic light voters also support the CDU He appealed to voters to choose the Christian Democrats.

Greens practice self-criticism: Party emphasizes importance of “answers for the present”

The green are certainly aware of their difficult situation – and are self-critical. In order to do better in the next elections than in the European elections in June, the Greens want to focus more on citizens’ concerns in the future. This applies to the fear of war as well as to the consequences of increased inflation, stressed the co-party leaders, Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour, on Wednesday evening (17 July) during an online election analysis with members of the party.

It is about speaking more clearly in the future, not denying problems and avoiding a “politics of imperatives,” said Lang. People in rural areas in particular react allergically to such statements. It is also important that “climate protection must become affordable.” People need “answers for the present,” which is why social support for climate protection measures must be targeted and provided at an early stage.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Ricarda Lang with self-criticism: “To be honest, we have not kept this promise”

It is understandable that people want to live in a country where you can get an appointment with a specialist, the bus runs reliably and registering in a new city is quick and easy. The Greens must address these issues and make this clear to the outside world, said the party leadership.

One of the most important lessons from the European elections is: “People feel that they are not being heard by politicians and are not being heard enough – including by us. We are changing that.” The Greens entered the 2021 federal election campaign after the Corona pandemic with the promise to young people: “Now it’s your turn,” said Lang. “To be honest, we have not kept that promise.” (bb/dpa)