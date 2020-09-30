It should be about the budget, but the Chancellor prefers to strongly promote the corona rules. The opposition, on the other hand, sometimes seems powerless.

BERLIN taz | It was an urgent appeal. Angela Merkel was routinely marched through the broad field of politics on Wednesday morning. Starting with the corona pandemic, the Chancellor also said something in the general debate in the Bundestag about everything that could be said about. Now she returned to the starting point. Merkel said that she could not “just end her speech like that”. In view of the increasing number of infections, the Federal Republic was facing a difficult phase, she warned. “We are currently risking everything that we have achieved in the past few months.”

The Chancellor could see how great her concern is. “We are currently experiencing how caution is waning,” she stated, visibly moved. “We all want life as we knew it back.” She, too, longs for closeness, touch and togetherness. “I’m no different from others.”

But the situation, which is deteriorating again, must be taken seriously. “We still need distance as an expression of care,” she warned. Adhering to the rules now protects not only the elderly, but the open and free society as a whole. “We all, as citizens of this society, are paying more attention to each other again.”

As usual, the emotional appearance of the Chancellor was framed by the speeches of the chairmen of the two strongest opposition factions, currently the AfD and the FDP. Alice Weidel and Christian Lindner had nothing surprising to offer.

Lindner saves the old man jokes

Both sounded as if they had only poorly recycled old manuscripts from pre-Corona times. The AfD front woman complained at the beginning that the federal government was “stubbornly clinging to its ideological and political errors: Euro rescue, EU super-state, immigration without borders, energy transition, car turnaround, electric car planning”.

Oh, it would be too nice if only what Weidel said would be true: Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had “gone from being a temporary critic to a willing enforcer of the open borders welcome policy,” she said. And the neoliberal southpaw recommended to Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmeier that he should “replace his Ludwig Erhard bust in his office with a Karl Marx statue”.

Christian Lindner was less shrill. But he also criticized the planned new debt of 96 billion euros in the budget for 2021. The renewed disregard of the debt brake had “nothing more to do with emergency aid,” he said. The FDP boss identified potential savings in what he saw as excessive social spending. Just as unsurprisingly, he called for what he always called for: tax cuts. At least Lindner saved his old man jokes this time.

Otherwise, Lindner and Weidel were in agreement about their major concerns about the German auto industry. Both of them attacked the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder verbally and sharply. At the virtual CSU party conference last weekend, he spoke out in favor of no longer allowing cars with internal combustion engines in Germany from 2035.

Mützenich turns up

It was “very interesting” that the most mentioned politician in the debate was Markus Söder, “although he is not in the German Bundestag”, said CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt. “The crisis must not be used as an excuse to question climate targets now,” he jumped at his chairman. It almost had the sound of a Fridays for Future activist – if Dobrindt hadn’t previously asked for a purchase premium for combustion engines.

It is the last budget that the incumbent black and red federal government brought into parliament. The general debate on Wednesday was already shaped by the view of the upcoming federal election in just under a year. “This budget is an election campaign budget”, criticized left-wing parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch.

The government would deliberately not answer who would have to pay the bill. “Even now, in the greatest crisis of all, you don’t dare to share the costs with the super-rich in our country,” criticized Bartsch. Instead, after the election there is a threat of a “cutback hammer” at the expense of the welfare state.

Rolf Mützenich preferred not to deal with such unpleasant prospects in his speech. The SPD parliamentary group leader seems to be in full election campaign mode. With due pathos he inflated Finance Minister Olaf Scholz to the social democratic hope: “With his great experience, concentration and the will for justice he can lead our country through the deep upheavals of the coming years”, enthused Mützenich. “Olaf Scholz is the right Chancellor for Germany.” That was already a damn thick application.

It was the Green parliamentary group leader Anton Hofreiter who found his way back to a more appropriate tone – and the right priorities. Like Merkel, he emphatically appealed to comply with the corona protective measures. So far, Germany has gotten through the pandemic “quite lightly”. But there is a great risk that it will not stay that way. He could understand that people wanted to celebrate. But to go without parties for a while is bearable. However, it is “very difficult to live with when schools have to be closed again”. People must therefore behave responsibly and in solidarity.