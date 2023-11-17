DThe Bundestag’s Budget Committee has decided on numerous changes to Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s draft budget. The cleanup session, which began Thursday afternoon, lasted until early Friday morning at around 4:20 a.m. However, a final decision in the committee is still pending. Because many questions remain unanswered after the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling, experts will be heard on Tuesday. The cleanup meeting is scheduled to formally end next Thursday.

Only then will information be available about how much new debt the federal government will take on in the coming year and how much money will be spent overall. The Bundestag should then finally pass the draft budget in the week of its session from November 27th to December 1st.

Constitutional Court ruling unsettling

It is still completely unclear how much of the draft budget still needs to be adjusted by then. The Constitutional Court’s ruling could have much more far-reaching consequences than is apparent at first glance. On Wednesday, Germany’s highest court declared a reallocation of 60 billion euros in the 2021 budget to be null and void. These loans were approved to deal with the Corona crisis, but were then moved to a special fund for climate protection and the modernization of the economy. Now the billions are not available.

The federal government is currently examining whether the ruling will have even more far-reaching consequences for other debt-financed special funds. As a precaution, the householders therefore also want to block the economic stabilization fund, from which, among other things, the energy price brakes are paid. The opposition Union does not consider it serious to decide on a budget under these circumstances – and therefore did not submit a single substantive amendment in the committee.

The head housekeepers of the traffic light coalition criticized this sharply. “Unfortunately, the Union refused to cooperate tonight,” they said after the end of the meeting. “First she tried to cancel the meeting and then she didn’t submit a single amendment to the federal budget,” complained Dennis Rohde (SPD), Sven-Christian Kindler (Greens) and Otto Fricke (FDP). They called on the Union to “deal responsibly with the judgment and its consequences instead of stopping work in Parliament”.







The timetable for the budget decision should continue to apply

The traffic light coalition does not see the core budget for the coming year, i.e. the budgets of the individual ministries, being affected by the ruling. The federal budget should therefore still be decided on December 1st.

To achieve this, the housekeepers made a number of changes on Friday night. Among other things, funding for humanitarian aid abroad was increased. Compared to the government’s plans, there should be 700 million euros more. According to left-wing MP Victor Perli, there is still significantly less money available than this year.

Funding for integration courses and advisory services for immigrants was also increased. Instead of the originally planned 880 million euros, 1.06 billion euros were budgeted. The budget holders also made 80 million euros more available for voluntary services.