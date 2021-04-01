I.In Lower Saxony, the corona pandemic has disclosed political priorities that do not bode well for science. Before Corona, the country wanted to temporarily reduce university spending despite a budget surplus of billions. But now the universities are affected by the global under-spending, which amounted to 24.26 million euros for the past year alone. As the savings commitments continue, the budget estimates have also been reduced by 20.104 million euros for 2021. In addition, a global under-spending of 11.819 million will have to be provided on a permanent basis. Every single faculty at the universities is feeling the pressure to save; several hundred thousand euros is a lot of money that cannot simply be saved.

Last year, the state rectors’ conference and the Lower Saxony scientific commission protested and said: “In the current pandemic situation, science has impressively demonstrated its capabilities.” Thanks to the breadth of research topics and research funding, it was able to do so .

The Lower Saxony Minister of Science Björn Thümler (CDU) is an experienced university politician, but does not have a strong position in the cabinet. He agrees with the universities in their criticism. He is also convinced that “cuts in the secondary and tertiary education sector are wrong”. But the popularity alone is of little use to universities like Göttingen. In the budget for 2020 and 2021, the grand coalition in Hanover has cut almost 25 million euros in the basic funding, at the same time the state university conference puts the missing funds for renovation and new construction at the universities at around 4.3 billion euros.





Dilapidated universities

The backlog of renovation work on university buildings is also considerable in Baden-Württemberg and other countries. It was a grave mistake to give up the joint task of university construction and to have transferred general university construction to the sole responsibility of the federal states. Many praesidia have hoped since the federal reform that entire institutes and building complexes will not have to be closed because of their ailing condition. Should it come to that, the workability of entire faculties would be jeopardized.

The alert Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil (SPD), says: “When I look at the size of the respective budgets and, on the other hand, look at the extent of the under-spending, I can hardly imagine that large institutions should not be able to manage that sensibly. “He sees the cuts in a” very manageable framework “and adds:” We do not like to cut, but we cannot choose the financial situation. “

Investments are being made elsewhere

Other countries, on the other hand, decided not to cut universities during the pandemic. This includes Hessen with its investments in the Loewe research program. Baden-Württemberg has also invested additional money in the academic institutions. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) wants to invest 3.5 billion euros in the next two years, set up a thousand new professorships and 130,000 study places, renovate buildings and invest in research in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computers and space travel. Even Berlin wants to invest 250 million euros in university renovations every year by 2036. Millions more are to be made available for the renovation of the natural history museum and for top appointments through the Einstein Foundation.

Lower Saxony, on the other hand, does not seem to be drawing any conclusions from the fact that the University of Göttingen has already failed twice in the excellence competition. This outcome did not strengthen the university’s negotiating position. But right now she would need additional investments.