By marching, the Jalisco Congress consummated a “coup” to the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) by cutting the Budget for 2023.

The educational institution demanded that they assign 15 thousand 139 million pesos for next year, but the state Executive proposed to local deputies to give it 14 thousand 11.6 million and, finally, yesterday the legislators of MC, Morena, PAN and PVEM managed to authorize only 13 thousand 974.5 million pesos for the House of Studies.

Comparing the Executive’s proposal and the one authorized by Congress, the University had a reduction of 37.1 million pesos, and the MC bench, coordinated by Quirino Velázquez, reported in a statement that said cut was due to the fact that the House of Studies has spent on campaigns, marches and concerts.

“The case of the clipping (a UdeG) has to do fundamentally with the diversion that has occurred for the issue of inputs in their marches. Morena does not fight in this way, Morena fights based on the needs of the people, not of a particular group,” declared the coordinator of Morenista legislators, José María Martínez.

The justification for reducing the budget for the educational institution was branded as an “aberration” by the deputy of Hagamos, Mara Robles, who announced that legal actions will be taken in favor of the UdeG.

“That shows that the punishment of the University It is for political reasons, of repression, of wanting to restrict the right to free expression and manifestation of ideas (…). We are going to file a lawsuit before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, and Amnesty International, because this really constitutes a form of repression,” he said.

“Wanting to restrict the right to demonstrate by taking resources away from students is the confession of an authoritarian government, regressive in terms of human rights and democratic liberties”.

The Legislature approved for 2023 a state Budget for 158 thousand 860.4 million pesos, 15.7 percent more than the 137 thousand 286.5 million assigned for this year.

The UdeG plans to carry out a march today starting at 10:30 am starting from five points: Rectory, La Normal, CUCEI, Fuente Olímpica and Plaza de la Bandera; the reason is to demand a fair budget for the House of Studies.