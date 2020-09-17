Bundesliga newcomers have around 20 million euros VfB Stuttgart have to cut their budget, Thomas Hitzlsperger revealed in an interview on Thursday. Nobody should therefore make high demands on VfB – it is all about keeping the class.
VfB Stuttgart really does not have an easy situation to deal with at the moment. After Mario Gomez ended his career, Nicolas Gonzalez remained the only reliable scorer in the squad. The Argentine actually wants to leave, but now he’s been out for several weeks due to an injury. In general, VfB’s list of injuries, especially on the offensive, is very long.
Actually, one or two newcomers would be needed so that Stuttgart can survive after promotion to the 1st Bundesliga. Sports director Sven Mislintat explained weeks ago that there is no money for this. In addition, it is unnecessary to “overload the squad.” Instead, he is betting that the injured players will return soon.
Sports director Thomas Hitzlsperger was in conversation with theworld from a financial point of view Now more specifically: They actually wanted to invest a double-digit million amount in the team, but that was quickly put to the file due to the Corona crisis.
“We have also cut the salary budget by ten percent, the bottom line is that we can now spend around 20 million euros less on the licensing team,” explained Hitzlsperger (via Stuttgart news). That’s why the demands on the team in the coming season shouldn’t be too high: “We want to stay in the league.
But if this succeeds, the 38-year-old is sure that VfB will be able to survive in the Bundesliga in the long term: “If we do our job well, stabilize and consolidate, we belong in the first division and will stay there “, he said. Before that happens, the Swabians will have an extremely difficult first season in the upper house.
