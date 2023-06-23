Dangerous expenses

Budget cap discussions are like certain TV series: they cyclically come back into fashion. L’be careful in respecting the spending limit set by F1 and the federation at the start of each season is one of the fundamental parameters of the ‘new’ Formula 1, but last year the news of the overrun – albeit minimal – by Red Bull in the 2021 championship ignited enormous controversy against a a rule that is as beautiful in theory as it is complex to monitor in practice. It’s news these days request for clarification from the FIA ​​against Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin right on the subject of the budget cap.

Gray areas

To be ‘attention’ are the so-called non-F1 activities: collateral activities which formally do not fall within the spending ceiling but which can also be used in Formula 1 to circumvent it. A delicate topic given that especially the top management teams have in place various collaborations with other very important sports realities, from America’s Cup consortia to cycling teams. To arouse some not too benevolent voices, in the paddock, it was in particular the Mercedes. The opponents inevitably did not welcome the launch of the W14 2.0, which relaunched the black-silver arrows as the second force in the championship.

New for Silverstone

The fact that the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolffhave announced further updates also for the British GP at Silverstone – the race which according to the Austrian manager represents the greatest chance of victory this year for the Anglo-German team – further fueled the discussions. That the topic is hot also proves it this interview released at the beginning of June by the FIA ​​financial manager Federico Lodi, who explained the controls on the gallery and affiliated companies.

46 dedicated people

In Mercedes, however, they are certain of the goodness of their workso much so that Toto Wolff himself explained in detail thehuge amount of work behind the control of team accountsto be sure not to run into any infringement of the regulations: “We have created ahuge organization in our finance department, consisting of 46 peoplewhich controls the cost ceiling down to the last screw – Wolff stressed – it tracks expenditure trends throughout the year and what we’ve done is basically allocate resources to various projects. Last year we stayed below this line all year and we are this year as well. Looking at a normal development schedule for next year, we’re still pretty much in line with forecasts“, he concluded.