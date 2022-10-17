The violation of the financial regulation by the Red Bull, which took place in 2021, was clearly the first episode of a soap opera that promises to be very long. The FIA, for now, has limited itself to defining the Milton Keynes team as “not in order” as the protagonist of a minor breachan overrun of “less” than 5% of budget cap. The teams are certainly talking to each other, but the first decisive action towards the Federation came from McLaren: CEO Zak Brown in fact he wrote a letter to the FIA ​​in which it is essentially said that Red Bull has “cheated”.

Among the salient passages of the letter – written on October 12 to President Mohamed Ben Sulayem, reported in full by BBC and sent today also to teams in good standing – it is noted how Brown accuses Red Bull of having obtained undue advantages “in the development of the car for the current year and the following year. The FIA ​​should communicate consequent actions and penalties for maintain the integrity of F1. The budget cap violation and possibly procedural violations as well constitute a scam as they offer a significant advantage in terms of technical, sporting and financial regulations. The FIA ​​has conducted an extremely thorough, collaborative and open process. We were even given a one-year dress rehearsal (in 2020), with ample opportunity to ask for clarification if the details weren’t clear. There is therefore no reason why a team can be surprised. We do not believe that a financial penalty alone is adequate for a violation of the budget cap or for a serious violation of procedures. It is clear that in these cases it is a sporting sanction is required, as established by the FIA. We suggest that overspending is sanctioned with a reduction of the budget cap of the team in question in the year following the sentence, and that the penalty is equal to the over-spending plus an additional fine: for example, an over-spending of two million dollars in 2021, identified in 2022, would result in a deduction of four million dollars in 2023 (two million dollars to compensate for the over-spending plus two million dollars in fines). To put it in context, $ 2 million represents a 25-50% improvement in a car’s annual development budget and therefore would have a significant positive and lasting benefit. Furthermore, we believe that sporting penalties for small overruns, equal to one, should be foreseen 20% reduction in the time dedicated to CFD and the wind tunnel. These should be applied the following year, to mitigate the unfair advantage the team has and will continue to enjoy“.

Since the overrun has a very wide range (from a cent up to 7.25 million dollars), those who have played by the rules cannot stand by and watch. He owes it above all to himself, to defend the efforts of his work. Ferrari is calling for severe penalties, Mercedes wants the 2021 title back. Now another big one like McLaren has moved. And we are only at the beginning.