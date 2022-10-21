Among the most discussed topics in the last few weeks in Formula 1 there is certainly the one inherent to budget overrun cap implemented by Red Bulldating back to the 2021 season. From the discovery of the violation onwards, teams and drivers have continually asked the FIA to be severe in the penalties to be imposed on the Anglo-Austrian house, despite the latter having been found guilty of a minor violation of the regulation.

Precisely for this reason, in fact, a move that could implement the International Federation from a sporting point of view is remote and that would concern a penalty of points to be inflicted to the detriment of the new world champion Max Verstappen or Red Bull, in both cases regarding the points obtained in 2021. A highly unlikely decision compared to what could be a ‘simple’ fine, but which is still included in the regulation.

Limited to this hypothesis he also intervened Sebastian Vettelwho openly declared himself opposed to the deduction of the points won by the Dutch driver or his former team: “I think the FIA ​​should be very clear and act very quickly, because obviously it’s a bit silly – the four-time world champion told the media – maybe there is a reason or maybe not, but I think no one doubts that he is the 2021 world champion. The Federation can do what it wants, because it is the ‘police’, but now we live in an age where transparency is increasingly normal and I don’t think sport should be excluded from this. I think the best thing is to be clear so that everyone can see what happened. Otherwise, there are just a lot of people talking and speculating, but I think we have passed that era by now ”.