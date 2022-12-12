There Red Bull it was the only team to receive a sporting and not just an economic penalty for a minor violation of the 2021 budget cap, an infraction of $2.2 million. In addition to paying a seven million dollar fine, the Milton Keynes team will in fact have 10% fewer hours in the wind tunnel and in computerized CFD simulations. A sanction that did not satisfy the rivals who according to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem “wanted to see blood flow”. The fact that Red Bull has not seen the budget available for 2023 reduced was the major disappointment for Mattia Binotto, who underlined the fact that the Anglo-Austrian team will therefore be able to allocate the money not spent in the wind tunnel to other equally important areas for the development of the 2023 car.

Max Verstappen when questioned on the question, he replied as follows regarding the effects that the FIA ​​sanction relating to the overrun of the 2021 budget cap will have on Red Bull 2023: “It will hurt us. But I am confident that my team will do things right and that we will have a good start. We know where to start and what to work on. If we didn’t know in which direction to march, the problem would be even more serious. We will find out over the course of the year how much we will actually suffer. Our car was competitive. If we keep the momentum going, it should be fine.”the words of the two-time world champion interviewed by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport.

Red Bull solved its problems in 2022 by reducing a excessive weight of about 20 kg working above all on the front axle, a development that allowed Verstappen to exorcise an understeer which has always been the problem with which the Dutchman grappled throughout the season which was nothing short of winning – new record of hits in a single season resulted in 15 hits – despite a RB18 that can still grow according to the two-time champion.

The Milton Keynes stable in view of 2023 certainly has the elusive in store lightened frame already approved last summer without ever actually being taken to the track, probably for reasons related to compliance with the 2022 budget cap after the unexpected overrun that occurred in 2021.