There Ferrari he has a team principal who could make himself heard more on a political level. In addition to the questionable management of certain track operations, Mattia Binotto was also accused of a lack of bite in the control room, a characteristic that distinguished him from his colleagues Toto Wolff and Chris Horner, who didn’t spend much time before acting at the Federation if a certain aspect of Formula 1 is not right. Frederic Vasseur in fact, it protested in a vibrant way against the sanction to Red Bull for exceeding the budget cap, considered too light (a seven million dollar fine and a 10% reduction in aerodynamic tests for a calendar year).

If Red Bull – naturally throwing grit at its mill – defined the punishment as “draconian”, Vasseur asked the Federation to improve the speed and effectiveness of the sanctions: “Today we have to work on this point. It’s been too long from the overrun to the decisionwe have to find a way to intervene much sooner and we probably have to be a little tougher in our decisions. From now on we have to forget about minor and major violations. For me two or three million are not minor violations, but they are a lot in terms of development. We have to be much stricter and faster“said the Ferrari team principal ad Autosport before he took office in Maranello. “The budget cap is by far the best regulation we have adopted in Formula 1, the administration and its boss Federico Lodi have done a great job, we must not forget it“.

That of Red Bull was considered a minor fine as it did not exceed 5% of the 145 million dollars spent in 2021. The Milton Keynes team was therefore punished with what several teams have defined as a caress: seven million dollars they are nothing for a team of this caliber, which certainly had an advantage over the other teams thanks to the $2.2 million overrun.