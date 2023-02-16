When Red Bull was penalized for exceeding the budget cap of 2021, Ferrari went on the attack for a fine deemed lenient: seven million dollars and a 10% reduction in development time in the calendar year. However, team principal Mattia Binotto did not have time to protest much against the FIA, as he was overwhelmed by the rumors – which later came true – regarding his future as team principal of the Scuderia. His replacement, Frederic, is now defending Ferrari’s interests Vasseur: the French, during the presentation of the SF-23, showed himself open to dialogue with the Federation, not failing to underline various critical issues in the decision-making process that led to the sanctions for exceeding the budget cap.

“As far as controls on the budget cap are concerned, we are certainly concerned, because we cannot decide the championship after the season. We have to be quick to check the regulation. I think this is crucial, but we have to bear in mind that 2021 was the first year of the budget cap, and I think the FIA ​​all in all did a great job, because the investigations are huge, and you have to look at the ten teams equally.“, said the Frenchman. “But now, if we do it a little faster, it will be very useful for the fans as well. It’s quite difficult to come almost a year later and make a decision at the end of the next season that will have an impact on the year after that. But I think everyone is convinced of this, including the FIA, and that they know the situation perfectly and know that we need to do it faster. But we have to consider that it was the first time, and it was a challenge“.