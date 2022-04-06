“Someone could seriously make a mistake with the 2022 project”, had predicted the former technical director of Ferrari James Allison then moved to Mercedes. Indeed, the first races of this championship at the level of goodness of the 2022 project have crowned between the promoted Ferrari and Red Bull, Mercedes is postponed and McLaren is currently rejected. The development margins of completely revolutionized cars are wide, as are the possibilities to correct the shot of wrong projects, but everything must fall within the 140 million dollars available to the teams for the competitive season which began with pre-testing in Barcelona and is destined to end in November in Abu Dhabi.

The 2022 spending ceiling has dropped by 5 million dollars compared to 2021 – the last ‘shot’ is expected to be 135 in 2023 – and some top teams’ attempt to exploit the quirk of sprint races to ask for 5 million has been in vain extra dollars for six rides on Saturdays. The sprint qualifying remained three without giving the teams extra spending margin and even when asked to increase the minimum weight by 10 kg, the Federation granted only three. Mattia BinottoFerrari team principal, stressed that checks on compliance with the budget cap must be accurate because any circumvention of the spending ceiling to continue developing the cars beyond the limits set would inevitably distort the championship.

The technical manager of the FIA ​​intervened on this issue Nicolas Tombaziswho reassured Mattia Binotto as follows: “Our very first objective is to ensure that the championship is clean, we want those who deserve it to win – the words of the Greek technician formerly employed by Ferrari interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport – today’s regulations require much more control resources. In the past it was enough to weigh the cars and check the track and displacement. Now we need to inspect what companies do at home. But we have a capable team, led by colleague Federico Lodi. Mattia can rest assured, we are doing everything to keep the situation under control. We have tax experts who check the budgets, the pieces that are assembled in the car to make sure they have been invoiced correctly ”.